Venues ready for Tameside Whit Friday visitors

11 venues will welcome performers and listeners alike later this month.

The countdown has started for the 2026 Tameside Whit Friday contests which take place on Friday 29th May.

Contests will take place at 11 venues with generous financial sponsorship from Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council and private sponsors.

The venues to visit are Broadoak, Carrbrook, Denton, Droylsden, Dukinfield Tame Valley, Heyrod, Hurst Village, Hyde Central, Top Mossley, Stalybridge Celtic and Stalybridge New Labour Club.

Full details can be found at:

https://www.whitfridaybrass.org/carrbrook-contest