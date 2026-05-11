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Venues ready for Tameside Whit Friday visitors

11 venues will welcome performers and listeners alike later this month.

Tameside Whit Friday
  Tameside Whit Friday takes place on 29th May

Monday, 11 May 2026

        

The countdown has started for the 2026 Tameside Whit Friday contests which take place on Friday 29th May.

Contests will take place at 11 venues with generous financial sponsorship from Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council and private sponsors.

The venues to visit are Broadoak, Carrbrook, Denton, Droylsden, Dukinfield Tame Valley, Heyrod, Hurst Village, Hyde Central, Top Mossley, Stalybridge Celtic and Stalybridge New Labour Club.

Full details can be found at:
https://www.whitfridaybrass.org/carrbrook-contest

        

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Tameside Whit Friday

Venues ready for Tameside Whit Friday visitors

May 11 • 11 venues will welcome performers and listeners alike later this month.

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Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

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