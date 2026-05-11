New commission celebrates Tongan history

A new test-piece work by Andrew Wainwright will receive its premiere at the Tonga Secondary School Brass Band Festival.

A new brass band work that celebrates the bicentenary of the arrival of Christianity in Tonga has been rehearsed conductor Howard Taylor (above), players and conductors ahead of its premiere at the Tonga Secondary School Brass Band Festival in June.

'Tuku Fonua ki Langi' (Land Given to God) has been commissioned from composer Andrew Wainwright to celebrate the historic landmark and is believed to be the first major brass band piece written specifically to reflect Tongan history, faith, and identity.

Cultural elements

It draws on the well-known Tongan hymn 'Oku 'iai ha ki'i fonua 'oku tu'u 'i 'oseni' (There is a small island nation that stands in the vast ocean, once it did not know God), with each movement reflecting the meaning of each verse.

It also incorporates cultural elements inspired by Tongan performance traditions, including Ma 'ulu 'ulu drums rhythmic influences and the ceremonial Lali drums, creating a distinctive musical voice rooted in Tongan identity.

Honour

Speaking about the work, Andrew told 4BR: "It's been a profound honour to undertake this commission. Immersing myself in the history of the arrival of Christianity in the Kingdom of Tonga has been a truly enlightening experience; the process of uncovering this narrative has moved me more than I can easily express.

My hope is that this music serves as a faithful reflection of that journey — a tribute that proves both spiritually and artistically resonant for performers and listeners alike."

The work will be the test piece performed by school brass bands in Tonga, offering young musicians a rare opportunity to perform music that reflects their own history, culture, and faith.

Special impact

Commissioner Sione Malekamu Manu Jr believes the work will have a special impact on young musicians, and added: "Andrew has not simply written a test piece — he has created something our young musicians can truly connect with on a deeper level. Something they can be proud of. Something that belongs to them.

In performing this work, they are not just playing a piece of music — they are telling their own story, our story. For that, I give him my highest respect and sincere thanks."

Workshop

Festival Head Adjudicator, Howard Taylor, recently led a workshop with conductors in the piece added: "Having just returned from a week in Tonga working with school band conductors and the Tongan Police Band on Tuku Fonua ki Langi, I can honestly say the response has been outstanding.

It is a brilliant composition — deeply expressive, emotional, and full of meaning. The story comes through so clearly, and each conductor has already begun to form their own interpretation of it, which is exciting to see."

He added: "This is a significant moment for Tonga, being the first brass band work written especially for the country, and I have no doubt it will continue to be performed well beyond the festival."

This is a significant moment for Tonga, being the first brass band work written especially for the country, and I have no doubt it will continue to be performed well beyond the festival Howard Taylor

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Established

The Secondary School Brass Band Festival was established in 2012 by Ricky McDonnell.

Since its inception, the standard of bands has grown significantly, evidenced by Tupou College Brass Band becoming the first high school band to win the New Zealand National Brass Band Championships Open B Grade title in 2024.