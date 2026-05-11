Mayor's Medal honour for Holland

Flowers Band MD Paul Holland has been presented with The Mayor's Medal as an expression of the thanks and gratitude of the Citizens of Gloucester following the band's recent European title success.

Conductor Paul Holland has been honoured by the Mayor of Gloucester for his exceptional contribution to the city's cultural life through his leadership of Flowers Band.

It follows their memorable victory at the recent European Championships in Linz, and was presented as "an expression of the thanks and gratitude of the Citizens of Gloucester."

Artistic excellence

The citation of 'The Mayor's Medal' from the Right Worshipful Mayor of Gloucester, Councillor Ashley Bowkett, added that as Musical Director he had "guided the band with artistic excellence, discipline, ambition and deep commitment to the brass band tradition."

It also thanked him for his "outstanding commitment to sustaining and strengthening a treasured Gloucester institution , inspiring musicians, and the wider community."

The presentation was made at the Mayor's Parlour with Paul joined by members of the band for the occasion. Only two awards are made each year following extensive consideration.

Everyone at Flowers

Speaking to 4BR, Paul, who was presented with the Iles Medal in 2025, said: "This came as a wonderful surprise and is an award that honours the commitment and dedication of everyone associated with Flowers Band.

I am the proud conductor of course, but so many people make telling contributions to our success on and off the performance stage. It was humbling to read the citation and to accept the congratulations from the Mayor on behalf of a city which we proudly represent.

That also means a great deal, especially as the city and its people have been so supportive of our efforts."