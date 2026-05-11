Report & Results: 2026 Aalborg Music Festival

Nordvestjysk Brass Band claims the 14th Aalborg title with section wins for Aalborg Post Orkester, Hjorring Brass Band and Kimbrer Garden

For the first time in their history Nordvestjysk Brass Band conducted by Jacob Vilhelm Larsen took the Open Section honours at the 14th Aalborg Music Festival.

It proved to be a memorable day for the MD, as at the results ceremony he was also honoured by becoming the 2026 recipient of the prestigious Herbert Moller Prize, presented in recognition of his achievements as an award winning composer and arranger, which the organisers said had "put Denmark on the brass band world map with a distinctive Danish voice."

Open Section:

Nordvestjysk claimed a one-point victory over Arhus Brass Band with a programme set that opened with the MDs own 'Aureum Spiriti', followed by soloist Ramus Pold in Paul Lovatt-Cooper's and the set-work, 'Pastorale' by James Curnow.

That was added to with the march 'Unconquered' by Arthur W Gulldige and their finale of 'Mueva Los Huesos' by Gordon Goodwin arranged by the MD.

Arhus Brass Band who win the title in 2022 and 2023 featured the march, 'Praise' alongside the set-work, as well as 'The Yeti', 'Concertino for Cornet and Band' played by 'Best Soloist' award winner, Michelle S. Knudsen, and 'Guitar Zero'.

Current National Champion Concord Brass Band and former winner Lyngby-Taarbaek did not compete this year.

Section A:

Section A was won by Aalborg Post Orkester, conducted by Henrik Juul Brinkmann. It was their first victory at the event since 2022. They performed 'Fanfare and Chorale' (William Gordon) as well as 'Notturno Religioso (Erik Leidzen), the march 'Ayr Citadel (Peter Grahm), 'Amazonia (Peter Graham) and 'Earth Walk (Peter Graham) featuring soloist Kevin Munch Jorgensen.

Second place went to Skanderborg Brass Band with Sejs Blaeserne in third.

Section B:

Hjorring Brass Band successfully defended their B Section title with a set that included 'Slipstream' by Philip Sparke, followed by 'Shekinah' by Kenneth Downie and Peter Graham's 'Shine as the Light'. Aalborg Brass Band was second with FDF Arhus Musikkreds in third.

Section C:

There was a first time winner of Section C as Kimbrer Garden led by Thomas Ingemann claimed the honours with a programme that opened with 'Nordic Fanfare and Anthem' followed by 'Song of Liberation', 'Little Hymn', 'What was I made for' and 'Free World Fantasy'. Second place went to former winner Aalborg Garden, with Jammerbugt Garden in third.

As has become tradition at the event, the evening Gala Concert featured a leading international band with Norwegian Champion, Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag providing the entertainment.

It proved to be a memorable day for the MD, as at the results ceremony he was also honoured by becoming the 2026 recipient of the prestigious Herbert Moller Prize 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Results:

Open Section:

Adjudicators: Fredrik Ertvaag; Reid Gilje; Preben Johansen; Gyda Matland

1. Nordvestjysk Brass Band (Jacob Vilhelm Larsen): 94

2. Arhus Brass Band (Anne Mette Hansen): 93

Best March: Nordvestjysk Brass Band ('Unconquered' by Arthur W Gulldige)

Best Soloist: Michelle S. Knudsen (cornet) — Arhus Brass Band

Section A:

Adjudicators: Fredrik Ertvaag; Reid Gilje; Preben Johansen; Gyda Matland

1. Aalborg Post Orkester (Henrik Juul Brinkmann): 89

2. Skanderborg Brass Band (John Frederiksen): 87

3. Sejs Blaeserne (Jan Norgaard): 86

4. Hjemmevaernets Brass Band Fyn (Kenneth Stenum): 85

Best March: Aalborg Post Orkester ('Ayr Citadel' by Peter Graham)

Best Soloist: Natascha Dansbo (cornet) — Hjemmevaernets Brass Band Fyn

Section B:

Adjudicators: Fredrik Ertvaag; Reid Gilje; Preben Johansen; Gyda Matland

1. Hjorring Brass Band (Henrik Juul Brinkmann): 80

2. Aalborg Brass Band (Mads Slej): 78

3. FDF Arhus Musikkreds (Simon Saetre Kjaergaard): 76

4. Hinnerup Brass Band (Pablo Fernandez): 75

5. Hjemmavaernets Musikkorps Nordjylland (): 74

Best March: Aalborg Brass Band ('Star Lake' by Eric Ball)

Best Soloist: Simon Melgaard (euphonium) — FDF Arhus Musikkreds





Section C:

Adjudicators: Fredrik Ertvaag; Reid Gilje; Preben Johansen; Gyda Matland

1. Kimbrer Garden (Thomas Ingemann): 69

2. Aalborg Garden (Martin Brunn): 68

3. Jammerbugt Garden (Jonas Terp): 66

4. Hinnerup Gardens grunskole or juniorband (Jonas Pilgaard Lyngsoe/Jonas Leitzius): 65

Best March: Jammerbugt Garden ('Maryland' by Edrich Siebert)

Best Soloist: Percussion (Hinnerup Gardens grunskole or juniorband)