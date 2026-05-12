Education accolade for Clarence Adoo Project

A remarkable project that transforms simulated practice for student nurses and future health care professionals has won a major industry award.

The Clarence Project, set up and inspired by musician Clarence Adoo has become the 2026 winner of the Digital and AI Innovation University Sector category at the Educate North Awards.

Collaboration

The Clarence Project — Rehumanising Nursing Education, is a partnership collaboration with the University of Cumbria that transforms simulated practice for student nurses and future health care professionals.

Clarence has worked with Finn Drude, the university's specialist technician in digital simulation to chronicle his story in a 20-minute immersive experience.

It takes students into his world, allowing them to experience his journey including the immediate aftermath of the accident that left him paralysed, through to his ongoing rehabilitation and adaptation to his new life.

It also incorporates scenarios that nurses and healthcare professionals may encounter, challenging them to think about their role in supporting patients.

Proud

Following the presentation, Clarence stated: "I am absolutely delighted and incredibly proud.

This is a fantastic recognition of the innovation, collaboration, and commitment across our team. Special congratulations go to Steven McCarthy-Grunwald, Finn Drude, and Dr Clarence Adoo, who led this exceptional work.

The impact of the project is truly far-reaching and it was inspiring to see this acknowledged on a national stage. We should all feel immensely proud to see the outstanding work of the Nursing Subject Group recognised so prominently."