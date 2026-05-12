White honoured by Palace appearance

Conductor Melvin White was honoured by an invitation to a Buckingham Palace Garden Party in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the banding movement.

Melvin White, one the UK banding movement's most respected and successful conductors, was recently honoured with an invitation to attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

It was in recognition of his continuing outstanding contribution to the brass band movement — one that on the contest stage alone has seen him direct over 560 performances at all levels and counting.

He was delighted to attend the event with his wife Susan, and told 4BR that he felt honoured to represent not only the many bands he has been associated with over the years, but also the movement as a whole.

Community

"Brass banding is all about community, and brass band music making, as Peter Parkes once said to me, was about getting the best from the people who have put trust in you to enjoy making music together.

To be invited to attend the event has meant a great deal personally of course, but it also reflects on the joy I continue to have working with wonderful people."

Success

With over half a century of contest appearances to his name, not surprisingly Melvin is rightly regarded as one of the most respected brass band conductors around — with a CV boasting close on 100 contest wins to his name, including 12 top section Regional Championship wins, the Senior Trophy and victories from Wales to Norway and all stops in between.

It has seen him qualify bands for the Albert Hall on 26 occasions, and 19 times for the Lower Section National Finals in four different Areas. He has also adjudicated at the National Finals on five occasions.

Support

He added: "I've had tremendous support from bands, management teams and administrators throughout my banding career, so in many ways I hope this honour reflects on them too. The biggest thanks of course go to my family. Susan has been absolutely amazing!"

Melvin added that his drive and ambition remain as strong as ever, and he is determined to win another National title to go with the one won in Norway. He last eight contest performances with Thundersley, Tilbury and Stangaland in Norway have resulted in four podium places and two top six finishes.

I've had tremendous support from bands, management teams and administrators throughout my banding career, so in many ways I hope this honour reflects on them too Melvin White

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Buzz

"I've come close with some super bands, but that is the nature contesting. As long as my bands come off stage having enjoyed the experience that still means more to me though.

In return I still get that buzz at the start of every rehearsal, every concert and contest, and I hope it continues for many more years to come if the bands want me."