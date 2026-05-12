RBC Open Day invite to students

If you are considering studying at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, then an Open Day next month will give you all the details and inspiration you need.

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire is to hold an Open Day on Thursday June 11th to offer potential students an essential understanding of what studying there entails.

From 10.00am to 5.00pm participants will have the opportunity to gain insight into life as a conservatoire student with the day including introductory talks, tours of RBC's £57 million music building and the chance to meet current students and speak directly to the staff.

Invite

There will also be the opportunity to hear the RBC Brass Band perform under Musical Director, Ian Porthouse.

Open Day attendees are invited to bring their instruments and play alongside current RBC students during a side-by-side brass ensemble session led by the Conservatoire's Head of Brass, Ed Jones.

Book a place

To book your place, please follow the link:

https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire