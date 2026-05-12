Smiles and positivity on inspirational Open Learning day

The recent Northern Regional Brass Band Trust Open Learning Day proved to be a great success.

There was a highly encouraging turn out for the recent Northern Regional Brass Band Trust Open Learning Day aimed at encouraging further understanding and participation in the brass band movement in the region.

Held at Bowburn Community Centre it not only featured a number of inspiring workshop presentations but also a performance from the NRBBT Scratch Band which brought together players of all ages and abilities.

Great event

Jillian Dixon, who was part of the organising team told 4BR: "It was a great event and one that we hope can be built on. The response from those who came and took part was hugely positive and showed that music-making, learning, laughter, chat and genuine community spirit is the bedrock of the movement".

Presentations were given by Alan Fernie on band training and mentoring, John and Carrie Boax from the Scottish Brass Band Association on Youth & Engagement, Lindsey Rowell on the importance of safeguarding, Heather Ward on essential band administration, Brian Yates on copyright guidance and Nic Tempest-Hall on youth and training bands, as well as from others.

First note until last

Jillian added: "I can't thank enough the people who took part and those who attended — it was a day packed with enthusiasm and inspiration — from first note until last!"