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Wright & Round: Calling (Naomi Rebecca Hill)

The award winning composition is an ideal addition to any concert or entertainment contest programme.

Wright and Round
  The work won the 2024 UniBrass Composition Competition

Tuesday, 12 May 2026

        

Naomi Rebecca Hill's work won the 2024 UniBrass Composition Competition and was described the jury as standing out for its "understanding of the brass band medium, use of harmony and confident handling of musical material".

Inspiration

Inspired by a Biblical passage that declares, "called you out of the darkness into his wonderful light" it draws inspiration from a journey through doubts, tensions and moments of grandeur, before heading towards the climactic statement at the end of the work depicting the 'wonderful light'.

Level: 1st section +
Duration: 6 minutes

Purchase and View

Purchase and view PDFs
https://wrightandround.com/products/brass-band/concert-works/calling

Video Performances
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNJj_tmr9T4&list=RDWNJj_tmr9T4&start_radio=1

More information:


Wright & Round
www.wrightandround.com

Tel: 01453 753298

        

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