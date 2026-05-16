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People are in tuning in for classical music

The latest quarterly RAJAR figures have just been released with over 6 million people enjoying classical music output each week.

radio
  Radio listening figures remain healthy for classical music output

Saturday, 16 May 2026

        

The latest RAJAR radio listening figures have just been released and have shown that 87% of the UKs adult population (aged 15 plus) tunes into selected stations each week.

The latest findings for the first quarter of 2026 shows on average that listeners tune into just under 20 hours of live radio each week — 77% of which comes from digital platforms.

62% of people listen at home with 26% in a vehicle and 13% at work.

Podcasts

The rise of podcasts continues with 36% of listeners enjoying at least one per month.

54% of listeners tune into commercial radio stations — with ClassicFM having over 4.1 million listeners per week. Magic Classical (formerly Scala Radio) has around 136,000 listeners

There was encouraging news for BBC output with Radio 3 having around 2.1 million people tuning in each week, with 388,000 listening the new Radio 3 Unwind.

        

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