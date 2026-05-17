New releases set for Wobplay

New CD releases from Black Dyke Band, Birmingham Citadel and Bone-afide alongside the Elgar International Festival will soon be able to be enjoyed on the digital platform.

There are new releases to look forward to on the Wobplay digital platform in the coming weeks.

Black Dyke Band

Black Dyke Band releases 'Gothique Fantasy', an imaginative celebration of the music of composer Andrew Wainwright, including his Fanfare Prelude on 'Richmond', 'Be Thou My Vision' and the title track which is a cinematic showpiece inspired by the recent awe-inspiring restoration of Notreâ€‘Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Bone-afide and Birmingham Citadel

The multi-award winning Bone-afide trombone quartet brings 'Bounce' which will feature the works of Dani Howard, Callum Au and Gavin Higgins amongst others, whilst Birmingham Citadel Band will release 'Holy Forever' which will showcases works by Eric Ball, Trevor Davies, Martin Cordner, Kenneth Downie and others.

Elgar

All this and World of Brass will be making audio recordings of the performances from the Elgar International Festival of Brass.

Find out more



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