                 

*
banner

News

New releases set for Wobplay

New CD releases from Black Dyke Band, Birmingham Citadel and Bone-afide alongside the Elgar International Festival will soon be able to be enjoyed on the digital platform.

wobplay
  The new releases can be heard on the wobplay.com digital platform

Sunday, 17 May 2026

        

There are new releases to look forward to on the Wobplay digital platform in the coming weeks.

Black Dyke Band

Black Dyke Band releases 'Gothique Fantasy', an imaginative celebration of the music of composer Andrew Wainwright, including his Fanfare Prelude on 'Richmond', 'Be Thou My Vision' and the title track which is a cinematic showpiece inspired by the recent awe-inspiring restoration of Notreâ€‘Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Bone-afide and Birmingham Citadel

The multi-award winning Bone-afide trombone quartet brings 'Bounce' which will feature the works of Dani Howard, Callum Au and Gavin Higgins amongst others, whilst Birmingham Citadel Band will release 'Holy Forever' which will showcases works by Eric Ball, Trevor Davies, Martin Cordner, Kenneth Downie and others.

Elgar

All this and World of Brass will be making audio recordings of the performances from the Elgar International Festival of Brass.

Find out more


www.wobplay.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brass in Concert

New adjudication system being considered for Brass in Concert

May 17 • Adjudication rankings of equal value to be considered in potential revamp of judging at the Brass in Concert Championships later this year.

winter and Storheim

Norwegian brass band talent spotlighted for Maestro direction

May 17 • Eline Storheim and Samuel Winter have been chosen to be part of a two year conducting course.

wobplay

New releases set for Wobplay

May 17 • New CD releases from Black Dyke Band, Birmingham Citadel and Bone-afide alongside the Elgar International Festival will soon be able to be enjoyed on the digital platform.

Lostock

Tynan departs at Lostock Hall

May 17 • The brief but successful musical partnership between Lostock Hall Band and conductor Tommy Tynan has come to an end.

What's on »

Harlow Brass Band - SPRING CONCERT - AN ANIMATION SENSATION

Saturday 16 May • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow. CM20 3AF

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 17 May • Dorchester- Park Bandstand DT1 1RG

Newstead Brass - Mansfield MVC - Brass and Voices

Sunday 24 May • Forest Town Arena. Clipstone Road West,. Mansfield NG19 0EE

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 29 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

Vacancies »

Cambrian Brass

May 16 • We're always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you're returning to banding or looking for a new challenge.

Delph Band

May 15 • We are seeking an enthusiastic and musically skilled Associate Conductor to lead and develop our band alongside our current Musical Director Phil Goodwin. . Rehearsals are Mondays and Wednesdays, 8-10pm at Delph Band Club.

Tintwistle Band

May 15 • We have a vacancy for a soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled!. We rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle, under the baton of our superb MD, Jim Henson.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top