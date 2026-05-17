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Norwegian brass band talent spotlighted for Maestro direction

Eline Storheim and Samuel Winter have been chosen to be part of a two year conducting course.

winter and Storheim
  Samuel Winter (Image: Havard Bergseng Rodsang) and Eline Storheim (Image: Magnus Skrede)

Sunday, 17 May 2026

        

Two rising conducting talents with roots in the Norwegian brass banding movement have been chosen to be part of the Norwegian Music Federation's 'Maestro Programme'.

Eline Storheim and Samuel Winter were chosen from a nationwide list of 15 applicants for the two year course which will see them mentored by leading conductor Catherine Winnes.

The first main project for the pair comes in October, but will also include working with the Norwegian Wind Symphony Orchestra and the Army Music Corps as part of an ongoing programme aimed at developing the next generation of conducting talent.

Acclaim

Eline comes from the west coast village of Manger and trained as a conductor at the Norwegian Academy of Music and the University of Stavanger. The 26-year-old is currently the conductor of Kristiansand Janitsjar and has gained widespread experience with a range of ensembles.

In 2025, she gained critical acclaim in coming runner-up at the European Brass Band Association Conducting Competition in Stavanger.

Speaking about the programme she stated: "Maestro represents a unique opportunity to work on conducting technique under the guidance of an inspiring mentor. In the long term, I want to establish myself as a conductor at a high level, and I see Maestro as an important step in that direction."

Well known

Samuel comes from a well-known musical family and has been a percussionist with the award winning Smoras School Band and Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag.

The 21-year-old is currently studying percussion at the Norwegian Academy of Music in Oslo with plans to pursue further studies in conducting. He has participated in several courses offered by Dirigentløftet in Oslo, and later this year will work alongside David Morton at Brøttum Brass.

He stated: "I'm incredibly looking forward to what the next 2 years will offer."

        

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