Tynan departs at Lostock Hall

The brief but successful musical partnership between Lostock Hall Band and conductor Tommy Tynan has come to an end.

The musical partnership between Lostock Hall Memorial Band and conductor Tommy Tynan has come to an end.

The North West band stated that in "stepping aside from his role as Musical Director" they took the opportunity to express their "sincere gratitude for everything he has contributed during his time with us, most notably the recent Second Section victory at the North West Areas and the subsequent promotion to the First Section."

Thanks

They added: "We would like to thank Tommy for his hard work, outstanding musicianship, dedication, and commitment throughout his time with the band. We wish Tommy every success and all the very best in his future endeavours."

The conductor, who also won the NYBBGB Conducting Competition earlier this year, stated that he was, "proud of what we achieved together in March this year with the band's best ever contesting achievement."