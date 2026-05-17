New adjudication system being considered for Brass in Concert

Adjudication rankings of equal value to be considered in potential revamp of judging at the Brass in Concert Championships later this year.

4BR has been informed that the Brass in Concert Championship is considering adopting a new adjudication system for its 2026 event.

A revised framework has been discussed with the 11 competing bands which at present remains part of an ongoing process of consultation and discussion. Further feedback has been requested before any formal implementation would take place.

It is understood that if accepted it would replace the current system that came into force in 2014.

New system

Under the potential new system, the five judges would remain, as would their remit to look specifically at different categories: Quality of Performance (2 judges); Entertainment & Presentation (2 judges); Programme Content (1 judge).

They will once again be asked to rank their bands from 1-11, although this will not be reflected by a weighted scoring formula. The rankings will now hold equal weight. The band with the lowest aggregate total of the five individual placings will be the winner. The lowest score obtainable would therefore be 5 points.

The solo and audience awards would remain separate.

In the event of an overall tie, the scores of the two Quality of Music judges will hold preference. If that still results in a tie, the two Entertainment & Presentation scores are taken into account, and finally, if the tie remains, the Programme Content.

Remove complexity

At a recent meeting with competing bands, they were informed that the potential new system would offer the removal of weighting complexity, ensured every main judge carries equal influence, made the final placings easier to calculate and explain, provided a transparent tie-break structure and that the system responded directly to band feedback.

They added: "We believe this approach balances fairness, clarity and musical excellence, and we hope bands will welcome the simplicity and openness of the 2026 model.

The revised system has been very carefully considered, and we have retrospectively applied it to the results from the past ten years of Brass in Concert. Interestingly, the changes to the podium placings over that period were minimal."

Guidelines

4BR was informed that new 'Adjudicators and Musical Directors/Competing Bands Guidelines' will be circulated for review and feedback.

The aim was stated to improve both the standard and the transparency of adjudication across all areas of the contest as well as ensure that competing bands, commentators, and audiences alike have a clear understanding of the core principles of the proposed new adjudication.

Draft form

Speaking to 4BR, BiC CEO, Nigel Stevens said: "The current framework remains in draft form and remains part of an ongoing process of review, discussion, and consultation.

We absolutely recognise the concerns surrounding the perceived balance between musical excellence and entertainment value. Musical quality, artistic integrity, and high-level performance standards remain central to the philosophy of Brass in Concert and always will.

The intention behind the proposed revisions is not to diminish the importance of music-making, nor to encourage superficial spectacle, gimmickry, or production-led performances at the expense of substance."

We have already received positive and constructive communications from the bands following the meetings we have held with them which are extremely valuable and will absolutely form part of the ongoing discussions before any final decisions are made BIC

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Unique position

He added: "Brass in Concert occupies a unique position within the brass band calendar as both a live event and an internationally broadcast performance platform.

Part of the ongoing review has therefore involved considering how performances communicate not only within the hall, but also to a wider global audience, whilst still ensuring that musical excellence remains the foundation of the event.

We are very proud of the position Brass in Concert currently holds and have no desire to lose the qualities that have made the contest successful, distinctive, and respected. The aim of this process is to strengthen clarity, transparency, and consistency whilst preserving the artistic credibility and musical integrity of the event."

He concluded: "We have already received positive and constructive communications from the bands following the meetings we have held with them which are extremely valuable and will absolutely form part of the ongoing discussions before any final decisions are made."

Tickets:

Tickets go on sale for the 2026 Brass in Concert Championships on Wednesday 8th July at 1.00pm directly form the venue's website.

Further details will be released closer to the date.