Report & Results: 2026 Tameside Whit Friday

Foden's retain their Whit Friday title with a Presidential flourish in Tameside.

Foden's Band reinforced their presidential dominance in Tameside as for the 14th year in a row they again became Whit Friday champions.

Imposing performances of William German's 'The President' claimed victories at Carrbrook, Droylsden, Dukinfield, Hurst Village, Stalybridge Celtic and Top Mossley to give a perfect 'six pack' of qualifying placings in scooping the £2,000 overall first prize. Led by Michael Fowles, they gained further podium finishes at Denton, Hyde and Stalybridge Labour Club.

As well as a raft of cash boosting individual awards, the Sandbach band added close to £6,500 to their coffers. Since the first victory of their current dominance in 2002, the band has now won around £100,000 in prize money.

Rose Bowl winner

That remarkable record has seen Foden's only been beaten three times since the turn of the Millennium, their musical consistency complemented by their usual slick route planning ensuring they repelled rival claims to the Tameside Rosebowl Trophy by attending all 11 Tameside venues.

In thanking the volunteers and organisers, as well as not forgetting the all-important adjudicators on their Facebook page, the band stated victory came "as always" from working "extremely hard inside and outside the bandroom", which enabled them to enjoy, "a fantastic time performing to the large crowds across the circuit."

MD Mike Fowles also added his thanks "to all the musicians of Foden's Band for their hard work", on what he said were, "incredibly consistent performances", as he added yet another Whit Friday winning entry into his personal record books.

Old rivals return

Their closest challengers were old rivals KNDS Fairey, as the Stockport band quickly made a tactical decision to opt for the Tameside circuit for the first time in a number of years after starting the day at Uppermill in Saddleworth.

It paid dividends, with a trio of victories on 'Knight Templar' under Phil Chalk at Heyrod, Hyde Central, Stalybridge Labour Club, supplemented by podium finishes at Broadoak and Droylsden adding up to around £3,000 for their efforts.



Meanwhile, Pemberton Old's fine contesting year continued. In a repeat of the podium places at the North West Area in Blackpool earlier this year, Thomas Wyss led his consistent outfit to a 'Knight Templar' victory at Denton, alongside no fewer than nine other top-six finishes to end the day around £1,500 in prize credit.

Section winners

There were smiles for Wingates supporters too as after a period of rebuilding under Matt Ryan they claimed the First Section honours with series of excellent performances of 'Knight Templar'.

The highlight was the victory at Broadoak, beating the overall Championship Section podium finishers to take the £500 first prize, as they also notched up five other top-six finishes to end the night with a cash boost of around £1,700.

Impressive performances also gave Middleton, Stalybridge Old and Darwen Brass their section honours.

Middleton stated that they were "incredibly proud of what we accomplished together", as under Alan Hobbins they produced a string of fine 'Knight Templar' performances, whilst Stalybridge added that they were "off for a well earned pint"as they later enjoyed their success under Nigel Lawless.

Darwen Brass stated that they had a "fantastic Whit Friday" as led by the experienced David Ashworth they took the honours.

Local pride for Mossley

Mossley once again took the bragging rights as 'Best Local Band' to claim the Brian Hill Memorial Trophy (in honour of a popular pub landlord who brought a contest to Dukinfield in 1998), as Duncan Byers led them on 'High Command' after participating in the traditional morning walks.

Ashton under Lyne was runner-up, with Tintwistle (who by a geographical quirk compete in the Midlands Area Championships) was third.

Big Macc victory

In the Youth Category there was a wonderful battle between the talented youngsters of Macclesfield Youth and Mossley Hollins High School. Both have been delighting audiences at the event over many years, producing a legion of players who have gone on to enjoy adult banding careers.

Macclesfield's appropriately chosen 'True and Trusty' saw them take the honours, but it was a great to see both (and others such as HD-9 Community Youth Brass) out enjoying the occasion.

Numbers

With less travel congestion on the Tameside circuit, and with the sun out to help local businesses there was a super atmosphere reported at all events with the excellent contest organisers once again doing a fantastic job in hosting their events.

And whilst the prize money pots are not as high as Saddleworth, as Foden's and others once again showed, the day has become an essential way of raising much needed funds.

Competing numbers held up very well whilst the attraction of a £1,500 first prize at Top Mossley saw 45 bands perform, including Black Dyke and Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern from Switzerland.

Commitment

Tameside's decision to take time over collecting the full results and delay publishing until Monday was welcomed by those who understood the level of commitment required by volunteers in administering the event.

And whilst small errors still occur (with action being taken to recompense), it did not excuse the actions of some representatives who once again ignored repeated, well publicised requests for patience and understanding not to reveal unconfirmed results or to contact organisers well into the Friday night.

Once again though, Whit Friday brought a welcoming festival atmosphere to Tameside (with essential financial and logistical support from the Borough council) for what was a fantastic display of community supported music making that remains rooted in the wider traditions of the area.

Malcolm Wood

Foden's MD Mike Fowles also added his thanks "to all the musicians of Foden's Band for their hard work", on what he said were, "incredibly consistent performances" 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Contests:

Area Open Champion:

1. Foden's (£2,000)

2. KNDS Fairey (£1,000)

3. Pemberton Old Wigan (£750)

Youth:

1. Macclesfield Youth Band (£250)

2. Mossley Hollins High School (£100)

Best First Section Band: Wingates (£500)

Best Second Section Band: Middleton (£400)

Best Third Section Band: Stalybridge Old (£350)

Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£300)

Local Area Champion:

1. Mossley (£750)

2. Ashton under Lyne (£600)

3. Tintwistle (£400)





Broadoak:

Main Prize: £500

Adjudicator: Prof Chris Houlding

31 bands (down 1 band from 2025)

1. Wingates (£500)

2. KNDS Fairey (£250)

3. Pemberton Old Wigan (£150)

4. Ashton under Lyne (£120)

5. Foden's

6. Northop Silver

Best First Section Band: Longridge (£100)

Best Second Section Band: Mossley (£90)

Best Third Section Band: Stalybridge Old (£80)

Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£70)

Runner-up: Queensbury Music Centre (£40)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£50)

Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£30)

Best Local Band: Middleton (£70)

Runner-up: Glossop Old (£50)

First Band to play: Foden's (£20)

Carrbrook:

Main Prize: £400

Adjudicator: John Davies

34 bands (up 3 bands from 2025)

1. Foden's (£400)

2. Bad Ass Brass (£250)

3. Rainford

4. Silk Brass

5. Rothwell Temperance

6. Pemberton Old Wigan

Best First Section Band: Silk Brass (£175)

Best Second Section Band: Middleton (£150)

Best Third Section Band: Rode Hall Silver (£125)

Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£100)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth Band (£70)

Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£50)

Best Local Band: Mossley Band (£80)

Deportment Prize: Sale Brass (£50)

Youth Deportment Prize: Macclesfield Youth Band (£50)

First to play: Mossley Hollins High School (£20)

Stewards Prize: HD9 Community Youth Band (£20)

Denton:

Main Prize: £250

Adjudicator: Alan Bourne

31 bands (down 1 band from 2025)

1. Pemberton Old Wigan (£250)

2. Foden's (£150)

3. Northop Silver (£100)

4. Rothwell Temperance

5. KNDS Fairey

6. Wingates

Best First Section Band: Wingates (£100)

Best Second Section Band: Bollington (£80)

Best Third Section Band: Stalybridge Old (£80)

Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£50)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£60)

Runner-up: Not awarded (£25)

Best Local Band: Ashton under Lyne (£80)

Individual Prizes: N/K

Droylsden:

Main Prize: £300

Adjudicator: Ryan Breen

28 bands (same number of bands as 2025)

1. Foden's (£300)

2. Rothwell Temperance (£200)

3. KNDS Fairey

4. Pemberton Old Wigan

5. Wingates

6. Ashton under Lyne



Best First Section Band: Wingates (£200)

Runner-up: Ashton under Lyne (£100)

Best Second Section Band: Mossley (£100)

Runner-up: Rivington & Adlington (£80)

Best Third Section Band: Rode Hall Silver (£100)

Runner-up: Sale Brass (£80)

Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£100)

Runner-up: Queensbury Music Centre (£80)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£100)

Runner-up: Mossley Hollins Youth (£80)

First to play: Foden's (£25)

Last to play: Macclesfield Youth (£25)

Stewards Choice: Mossley Hollins High School (£20)

Dukinfield Tame Valley

Main Prize: £400

Adjudicator: Colum O'Shea

32 bands (down 2 bands from 2025)

1. Foden's (£400)

2. Rothwell Temperance (£200)

3. Rainford (£100)

4. Northop Silver

5. KNDS Fairey

6. Pemberton Old Wigan

Best First Section Band: Tyldesley (£100)

Best Second Section Band: Bollington (£100)

Best Third Section Band: Staybridge Old (£100)

Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£100)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£100)

Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£50)

Best Local Band: KNDS Fairey (£200)

Runner-up: Diggle (£150)

Third place: Ashton under Lyne (£100)

Heyrod:

Main Prize: £600

Adjudicator: Matthew Brown

32 bands (down 4 bands from 2025)

1. KNDS Fairey (£600)

2. Pemberton Old Wigan (£280)

3. Silk Brass (£200)

4. Northop Silver

5. Wingates

6. Foden's

Best First Section Band: Wingates (£150)

Best Second Section Band: Middleton (£100)

Best Third Section Band: VBS Poynton (£50)

Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£50)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£140)

Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£70)

Third place: HD9 Community Youth (£50)

Best Local Band: Ashton under Lyne (£100)

Deportment Prize: Silk Brass (£50)

Youth Deportment Prize: Macclesfield Youth (£50)

Best Cornet: Silk Brass (£50)

Peoples Choice: Brum Scratchers (£50)

First Band to play: Mossley (£20)

First Youth Band to play: HD9 Community Youth (£20)

Hurst Village:

Main Prize: £600

Adjudicator: Jack Capstaff

30 bands (down 1 band from 2025)

1. Foden's (£600)

2. Northop Silver (£400)

3. Bad Ass Brass (£200)

4. Pemberton Old Wigan

5. KNDS Fairey

6. Wingates

Best First Section Band: Wingates (£150)

Best Second Section Band: Mossley (£150)

Best Third Section Band: Rode Hall Silver (£150)

Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£150)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£100)

Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£50)

Best Local Band: Mossley (£75)

First Band to play: Queensbury Music Centre (£25)

Last Band to play: Rivington & Adlington (£25)

Hyde Central:

Main Prize: £400

Adjudicator: Duncan Wilson

22 bands (down 2 bands from 2025)

1. KNDS Fairey (£400)

2. Rothwell Temperance (£200)

3. Foden's (£100)

4. Pemberton Old Wigan

5. Rainford

6. Brass Band of Central England

Best First Section Band: Brass Band of Central England (£60)

Best Second Section Band: Middleton (£60)

Best Third Section Band: Rode Hall Silver (£60)

Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£60)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth Band (£75)

Runner-up: Not awarded (£50)

Best Local Band: Mossley (£150)

Runner-up: Ashton under Lyne (£100)

First Band to play: Wingates (£30)

Deportment Prize: Sale Brass (£30)

Youth Deportment Prize: Macclesfield Youth Band (£30)

Stalybridge Celtic FC:

Main Prize: £600

Adjudicator: Alan Widdop

35 bands (down 1 band from 2025)

1. Foden's (£600)

2. Rainford (£400)

3. Northop Silver (£300)

4. KNDS Fairey

5. Bad Ass Brass

6= Rothwell Temperance

6= Silk Brass

Best First Section Band: Silk Brass (£250)

Best Second Section Band: Lostock Hall Memorial (£200)

Best Third Section Band: VBS Poynton (£175)

Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£150)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£150)

Best Local Band: Ashton under Lyne (£150)

Runner-up: Glossop Old (£100)

First Band to play: St John's (Mossley) (£50)

Best Cornet/Solo: KNDS Fairey (£50)

The New Stalybridge Labour Club:

Main Prize: £500

Adjudicator: Paul Norley

38 bands (up 3 bands from 2025)

1. KNDS Fairey (£500)

2. Foden's (£200)

3. Mossley (£100)

4. Glossop Old

5. Pemberton Old Wigan

6. Enderby

Best First Section Band: Diggle (£60)

Best Second Section Band: Glossop Old (£60)

Best Third Section Band: VBS Poynton (£60)

Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£60)

Best Youth Band: Mossley Hollins High School (£75)

Runner-up: Macclesfield Youth (£50)

Best Local Band: Mossley (£150)

Runner-up: Tintwistle (£100)

Deportment Prize: Bad Ass Brass (£30)

Youth Deportment Prize: HD-9 Community Youth (£30)

First Band to play: Tyldersley (£50)

Top Mossley:

Main Prize: £1,500

Contest Adjudicator: Alan Duguid

45 bands (up 7 bands from 2025)

1. Foden's (£1,500)

2. Black Dyke Band (£600)

3. Elland Silver (£400)

4. Pemberton Old Wigan

5. Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern

6. Chav Brass

Best First Section Band: Elland Silver (£250)

Best Second Section Band: Bollington Brass (£200)

Best Third Section Band: Stalybridge Old (£175)

Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£150)

Best Youth Band: Mossley Hollins Youth (£150)

Runner-up: Macclesfield Youth (£100)

Best Local Band: Dobcross Silver (£200)

Runner-up: Ashton under Lyne (£100)

Deportment Prize: KNDS Fairey (£75)

Youth Deportment Prize: Macclesfield Youth (£50)

First band to play: Warwickshire Brass (£50)