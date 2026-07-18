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Grimethorpe adds to player strength with new solo trombone signing

Lewis Bettles has been appointed solo trombone.

Lewis Bettles
  Lewis Bettles has already made his concert debut with the band

Saturday, 18 July 2026

        

Grimethorpe's summer of new signings has continued with the announcement of the appointment of the experienced Lewis Bettles as solo trombone.

Experience

The player's professional career includes working with the Halle and Scottish Chamber Orchestras, as well as Scottish Opera, the Royal Northern Sinfonia and Manchester Camerata.

With performances across Europe, his playing can also be heard on the soundtracks of major film and video game productions, including 'The Woman King', 'The Mother', 'Star Trek: Picard' and 'Star Wars: Outlaws'.

An accomplished conductor he has worked with a number of leading ensembles and is currently Musical Director of Harlequin Brass. He also works as Talent Development Manager at Opera North, where he oversees the planning and delivery of the company's youth orchestra and youth choir programmes.

Delighted

Talking about his new playing role he said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be joining at such an exciting time for the band as it continues to grow and strengthen.

I'm especially looking forward to working with Allan Withington and Ben Dixon, two of my favourite conductors in the brass band world. I'm excited for what lies ahead."

Lewis is a tremendous addition to the band and brings a wealth of musical experience from across the orchestral and brass band worldsMusical Director, Ben Dixon

Tremendous addition

In response, Grimethorpe Musical Director Ben Dixon added: "Lewis is a tremendous addition to the band and brings a wealth of musical experience from across the orchestral and brass band worlds.

He is an outstanding trombonist and his enthusiasm for the band's future was clear from our very first conversations. We're delighted to welcome him and look forward to everything he'll bring to the chair."

        

TAGS: Grimethorpe Colliery

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