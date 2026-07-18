Brassed Off trophy returns to National home

The film prop National Trophy used in 'Brassed Off!' has been presented to Kapitol Promotions for safekeeping and display.

The film prop trophy used in the climactic final scene of the 1996 film 'Brassed Off!' has been presented to Kapitol Promotions Ltd, the owners and organisers of the National Championships of Great Britain.

It was recently presented to Managing Director Philip Morris alongside directors Tony Morris and Tim Jones, by Mark Wilkinson, the Manager of Showcase Cinema de Lux. The trophy was originally displayed at the cinema until 2015 before being stored.

Positive response

After hearing the trophy was still at the cinema, Kapitol Promotions asked whether it could be given a new home where it could be enjoyed by the public.

They were delighted when they received a positive response and the trophy will now go on display at Kapitol's Headquarters in Penarth with the hope that it can also be displayed at this year's Championship Section National Final at the Royal Albert Hall.

Delighted

Speaking about his delight, Philip Morris said: "We've always known the film trophy existed, but never imagined we'd have the opportunity to bring it back into the brass banding world.

The original National Challenge Trophy is an irreplaceable part of British musical history, so to have the film replica reunited with the Championships is incredibly special too. Brassed Off! introduced brass banding to millions of people around the world, so this trophy represents an important part of both our history and British cinema. We're delighted it can now be enjoyed by brass band enthusiasts and film fans alike."

When the National Brass Band Championships got in touch, it felt like the perfect opportunity to pass it on to an organisation that will ensure it can be enjoyed by generations of brass band fans and film lovers alike John Dixon

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Perfect opportunity

In response, Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: "The Brassed Off! trophy has been part of our Leeds cinema's story for many years, first on display in the foyer and more recently carefully stored behind the scenes.

When the National Brass Band Championships got in touch, it felt like the perfect opportunity to pass it on to an organisation that will ensure it can be enjoyed by generations of brass band fans and film lovers alike."