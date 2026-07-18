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Dunston Silver keeps motoring along with generous help

A long term association with a motor dealership group has helped Dunston Silver take part in the iconic Durham Miners Gala as well as invest in the future.

Dunston
  Dunston has enjoyed generous support from Vertu Motors

Saturday, 18 July 2026

        

North East-based automotive group Vertu has helped Dunston Silver Band take part in the iconic Durham Miners' Gala, providing practical support and funding to ensure their continued presence at one of the region's most significant cultural events.

For more than 10 years, Vertu Motors plc has helped the community band overcome financial and logistical challenges, first through their Bristol Street Motors brand and more recently, under the Vertu name following the consolidation of the Group's Bristol Street Motors dealerships.

Support

Support has included funding ensuring the band could appear at competitions and the Gala, as well as marketing materials to be used at performances and community events to promote the Dunston Learner Band, which has been growing steadily in recent years.

The Durham Miners' Gala, often referred to as 'The Big Meeting', draws thousands of attendees and remains a key celebration of the region's mining heritage and community spirit. Brass bands play a central role, leading processions through the city and performing for crowds gathered from across the UK.

Historic presence

For Dunston, participation represents both continuity and renewal — maintaining a historic presence while building momentum for the next generation of musicians.

Keith Lee, Committee member and Trustee told 4BR: "We're part of a proud tradition, and being able to lead the Ryhope Banner for the Gala means a great deal to our members and to the community that supports us.

The amazing long-term support from Vertu goes beyond a single day. The branded kit gives us a stronger identity, and the marketing materials will help us bring in new players, particularly through the learner band.

That's essential if we're to keep the band thriving for future generations and keep playing this traditional music."

The Gala is a landmark event in the North East calendar, and bands like Dunston Silver are central to its atmosphere and heritageRobert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu

Commitment

Talking about the partnership Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu, added: "The Gala is a landmark event in the North East calendar, and bands like Dunston Silver are central to its atmosphere and heritage.

We are delighted to have supported Dunston for over a decade, and the band regularly attends our events to entertain guests.

What stands out time and time again is the commitment of the band and its musicians, particularly in developing the learner programme and inspiring the next generation to keep this traditional music alive."

        

TAGS: Dunston Silver

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Dunston Silver keeps motoring along with generous help

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