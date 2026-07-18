New signings at Friary

Max Johnson and Ed Neeve join Friary Brass on euphonium and cornet.

Friary Brass has announced that two new players have joined the London & Southern Counties band's ranks.

It sees Max Johnson, a British Army Band musician based at Tidworth join on euphonium, whilst the experienced Ed Neeve comes in on back row cornet.

Signings

Max has gained extensive experience with the likes of Milnrow and Oldham Band (Lees) where he performed at the British Open, as well as gaining the 'Best Euphonium' prize at the 2024 Scottish Open.

Speaking about joining the Grand Shield contenders he said: "I'm excited and look forward to contributing to the band's success while continuing to develop as a performer."

Meanwhile, Ed who has played with a number of bands in the London and South East including enjoyable tenures at Medway and Aveley & Newham is also a member of Croydon Citadel Band and the South London Fellowship Band. He added: "I'm really thrilled to be joining a band that for me has so often set the standard in the region."

Tributes

Friary has also said goodbye to percussionist Martin Davies and cornet player Kendall Skirving who have moved to take up new employment, as well as former chairperson and player David Wicks who is stepping back to concentrate on other musical interests.

Paying tribute to his predecessor, Chairperson Andy Singleton said: "We're sorry to see David leave Friary. He is the ultimate bandsman who has not only been such a sound player but also as chairperson steered the band through some turbulent times. We wish him all the very best for the future.

We are also sad to see two of our younger players, Martin and Kendall move on, but are delighted to welcome Max and Ed."