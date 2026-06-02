Results: 2026 Tameside Whit Friday

Foden's retain their Whit Friday title with a Presidential flourish in Tameside.

Full report to follow

Contests:

Area Open Champion:

1. Foden's (£2,000)

2. KNDS Fairey (£1,000)

3. Pemberton Old Wigan (£750)

Youth:

1. Macclesfield Youth Band (£250)

2. Mossley Hollins High School (£100)

Best First Section Band: Wingates (£500)

Best Second Section Band: Middleton (£400)

Best Third Section Band: Stalybridge Old (£350)

Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£300)

Local Area Champion:

1. Mossley (£750)

2. Ashton under Lyne (£600)

3. Tintwistle (£400)





Broadoak:

Main Prize: £500

Adjudicator: Prof Chris Houlding

31 bands (down 1 band from 2025)

1. Wingates (£500)

2. KNDS Fairey (£250)

3. Pemberton Old Wigan (£150)

4. Ashton under Lyne (£120)

5. Foden's

6. Northop Silver

Best First Section Band: Longridge (£100)

Best Second Section Band: Mossley (£90)

Best Third Section Band: Stalybridge Old (£80)

Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£70)

Runner-up: Queensbury Music Centre (£40)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£50)

Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£30)

Best Local Band: Middleton (£70)

Runner-up: Glossop Old (£50)

First Band to play: Foden's (£20)

Carrbrook:

Main Prize: £400

Adjudicator: John Davies

34 bands (up 3 bands from 2025)

1. Foden's (£400)

2. Bad Ass Brass (£250)

3. Rainford

4. Silk Brass

5. Rothwell Temperance

6. Pemberton Old Wigan

Best First Section Band: Silk Brass (£175)

Best Second Section Band: Middleton (£150)

Best Third Section Band: Rode Hall Silver (£125)

Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£100)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth Band (£70)

Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£50)

Best Local Band: Mossley Band (£80)

Deportment Prize: Sale Brass (£50)

Youth Deportment Prize: Macclesfield Youth Band (£50)

First to play: Mossley Hollins High School (£20)

Stewards Prize: HD9 Community Youth Band (£20)

Denton:

Main Prize: £250

Adjudicator: Alan Bourne

31 bands (down 1 band from 2025)

1. Pemberton Old Wigan (£250)

2. Foden's (£150)

3. Northop Silver (£100)

4. Rothwell Temperance

5. KNDS Fairey

6. Wingates

Best First Section Band: Wingates (£100)

Best Second Section Band: Bollington (£80)

Best Third Section Band: Stalybridge Old (£80)

Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£50)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£60)

Runner-up: Not awarded (£25)

Best Local Band: Ashton under Lyne (£80)

Individual Prizes: N/K

Droylsden:

Main Prize: £300

Adjudicator: Ryan Breen

28 bands (same number of bands as 2025)

1. Foden's (£300)

2. Rothwell Temperance (£200)

3. KNDS Fairey

4. Pemberton Old Wigan

5. Wingates

6. Ashton under Lyne



Best First Section Band: Wingates (£200)

Runner-up: Ashton under Lyne (£100)

Best Second Section Band: Mossley (£100)

Runner-up: Rivington & Adlington (£80)

Best Third Section Band: Rode Hall Silver (£100)

Runner-up: Sale Brass (£80)

Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£100)

Runner-up: Queensbury Music Centre (£80)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£100)

Runner-up: Mossley Hollins Youth (£80)

First to play: Foden's (£25)

Last to play: Macclesfield Youth (£25)

Stewards Choice: Mossley Hollins High School (£20)

Dukinfield Tame Valley

Main Prize: £400

Adjudicator: Colum O'Shea

32 bands (down 2 bands from 2025)

1. Foden's (£400)

2. Rothwell Temperance (£200)

3. Rainford (£100)

4. Northop Silver

5. KNDS Fairey

6. Pemberton Old Wigan

Best First Section Band: Tyldesley (£100)

Best Second Section Band: Bollington (£100)

Best Third Section Band: Staybridge Old (£100)

Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£100)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£100)

Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£50)

Best Local Band: KNDS Fairey (£200)

Runner-up: Diggle (£150)

Third place: Ashton under Lyne (£100)

Heyrod:

Main Prize: £600

Adjudicator: Matthew Brown

32 bands (down 4 bands from 2025)

1. KNDS Fairey (£600)

2. Pemberton Old Wigan (£280)

3. Silk Brass (£200)

4. Northop Silver

5. Wingates

6. Foden's

Best First Section Band: Wingates (£150)

Best Second Section Band: Middleton (£100)

Best Third Section Band: VBS Poynton (£50)

Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£50)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£140)

Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£70)

Third place: HD9 Community Youth (£50)

Best Local Band: Ashton under Lyne (£100)

Deportment Prize: Silk Brass (£50)

Youth Deportment Prize: Macclesfield Youth (£50)

Best Cornet: Silk Brass (£50)

Peoples Choice: Brum Scratchers (£50)

First Band to play: Mossley (£20)

First Youth Band to play: HD9 Community Youth (£20)

Hurst Village:

Main Prize: £600

Adjudicator: Jack Capstaff

30 bands (down 1 band from 2025)

1. Foden's (£600)

2. Northop Silver (£400)

3. Bad Ass Brass (£200)

4. Pemberton Old Wigan

5. KNDS Fairey

6. Wingates

Best First Section Band: Wingates (£150)

Best Second Section Band: Mossley (£150)

Best Third Section Band: Rode Hall Silver (£150)

Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£150)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£100)

Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£50)

Best Local Band: Mossley (£75)

First Band to play: Queensbury Music Centre (£25)

Last Band to play: Rivington & Adlington (£25)

Hyde Central:

Main Prize: £400

Adjudicator: Duncan Wilson

22 bands (down 2 bands from 2025)

1. KNDS Fairey (£400)

2. Rothwell Temperance (£200)

3. Foden's (£100)

4. Pemberton Old Wigan

5. Rainford

6. Brass Band of Central England

Best First Section Band: Brass Band of Central England (£60)

Best Second Section Band: Middleton (£60)

Best Third Section Band: Rode Hall Silver (£60)

Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£60)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth Band (£75)

Runner-up: Not awarded (£50)

Best Local Band: Mossley (£150)

Runner-up: Ashton under Lyne (£100)

First Band to play: Wingates (£30)

Deportment Prize: Sale Brass (£30)

Youth Deportment Prize: Macclesfield Youth Band (£30)

Stalybridge Celtic FC:

Main Prize: £600

Adjudicator: Alan Widdop

35 bands (down 1 band from 2025)

1. Foden's (£600)

2. Rainford (£400)

3. Northop Silver (£300)

4. KNDS Fairey

5. Bad Ass Brass

6= Rothwell Temperance

6= Silk Brass

Best First Section Band: Silk Brass (£250)

Best Second Section Band: Lostock Hall Memorial (£200)

Best Third Section Band: VBS Poynton (£175)

Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£150)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£150)

Best Local Band: Ashton under Lyne (£150)

Runner-up: Glossop Old (£100)

First Band to play: St Jon's (Mossley) (£50)

Best Cornet/Solo: KNDS Fairey (£50)

The New Stalybridge Labour Club:

Main Prize: £500

Adjudicator: Paul Norley

38 bands (up 3 bands from 2025)

1. KNDS Fairey (£500)

2. Foden's (£200)

3. Mossley (£100)

4. Glossop Old

5. Pemberton Old Wigan

6. Enderby

Best First Section Band: Diggle (£60)

Best Second Section Band: Glossop Old (£60)

Best Third Section Band: VBS Poynton (£60)

Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£60)

Best Youth Band: Mossley Hollins High School (£75)

Runner-up: Macclesfield Youth (£50)

Best Local Band: Mossley (£150)

Runner-up: Tintwistle (£100)

Deportment Prize: Bad Ass Brass (£30)

Youth Deportment Prize: HD-9 Community Youth (£30)

First Band to play: Tyldersley (£50)

Top Mossley:

Main Prize: £1,500

Contest Adjudicator: Alan Duguid

45 bands (up 7 bands from 2025)

1. Foden's (£1,500)

2. Black Dyke Band (£600)

3. Elland Silver (£400)

4. Pemberton Old Wigan

5. Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern

6. Chav Brass

Best First Section Band: Elland Silver (£250)

Best Second Section Band: Bollington Brass (£200)

Best Third Section Band: Stalybridge Old (£175)

Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£150)

Best Youth Band: Mossley Hollins Youth (£150)

Runner-up: Macclesfield Youth (£100)

Best Local Band: Dobcross Silver (£200)

Runner-up: Ashton under Lyne (£100)

Deportment Prize: KNDS Fairey (£75)

Youth Deportment Prize: Macclesfield Youth (£50)

First band to play: Warwickshire Brass (£50)