Results: 2026 Tameside Whit Friday

Full report to follow
Contests:
Area Open Champion:
1. Foden's (£2,000)
2. KNDS Fairey (£1,000)
3. Pemberton Old Wigan (£750)
Youth:
1. Macclesfield Youth Band (£250)
2. Mossley Hollins High School (£100)
Best First Section Band: Wingates (£500)
Best Second Section Band: Middleton (£400)
Best Third Section Band: Stalybridge Old (£350)
Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£300)
Local Area Champion:
1. Mossley (£750)
2. Ashton under Lyne (£600)
3. Tintwistle (£400)
Broadoak:
Main Prize: £500
Adjudicator: Prof Chris Houlding
31 bands (down 1 band from 2025)
1. Wingates (£500)
2. KNDS Fairey (£250)
3. Pemberton Old Wigan (£150)
4. Ashton under Lyne (£120)
5. Foden's
6. Northop Silver
Best First Section Band: Longridge (£100)
Best Second Section Band: Mossley (£90)
Best Third Section Band: Stalybridge Old (£80)
Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£70)
Runner-up: Queensbury Music Centre (£40)
Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£50)
Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£30)
Best Local Band: Middleton (£70)
Runner-up: Glossop Old (£50)
First Band to play: Foden's (£20)
Carrbrook:
Main Prize: £400
Adjudicator: John Davies
34 bands (up 3 bands from 2025)
1. Foden's (£400)
2. Bad Ass Brass (£250)
3. Rainford
4. Silk Brass
5. Rothwell Temperance
6. Pemberton Old Wigan
Best First Section Band: Silk Brass (£175)
Best Second Section Band: Middleton (£150)
Best Third Section Band: Rode Hall Silver (£125)
Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£100)
Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth Band (£70)
Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£50)
Best Local Band: Mossley Band (£80)
Deportment Prize: Sale Brass (£50)
Youth Deportment Prize: Macclesfield Youth Band (£50)
First to play: Mossley Hollins High School (£20)
Stewards Prize: HD9 Community Youth Band (£20)
Denton:
Main Prize: £250
Adjudicator: Alan Bourne
31 bands (down 1 band from 2025)
1. Pemberton Old Wigan (£250)
2. Foden's (£150)
3. Northop Silver (£100)
4. Rothwell Temperance
5. KNDS Fairey
6. Wingates
Best First Section Band: Wingates (£100)
Best Second Section Band: Bollington (£80)
Best Third Section Band: Stalybridge Old (£80)
Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£50)
Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£60)
Runner-up: Not awarded (£25)
Best Local Band: Ashton under Lyne (£80)
Individual Prizes: N/K
Droylsden:
Main Prize: £300
Adjudicator: Ryan Breen
28 bands (same number of bands as 2025)
1. Foden's (£300)
2. Rothwell Temperance (£200)
3. KNDS Fairey
4. Pemberton Old Wigan
5. Wingates
6. Ashton under Lyne
Best First Section Band: Wingates (£200)
Runner-up: Ashton under Lyne (£100)
Best Second Section Band: Mossley (£100)
Runner-up: Rivington & Adlington (£80)
Best Third Section Band: Rode Hall Silver (£100)
Runner-up: Sale Brass (£80)
Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£100)
Runner-up: Queensbury Music Centre (£80)
Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£100)
Runner-up: Mossley Hollins Youth (£80)
First to play: Foden's (£25)
Last to play: Macclesfield Youth (£25)
Stewards Choice: Mossley Hollins High School (£20)
Dukinfield Tame Valley
Main Prize: £400
Adjudicator: Colum O'Shea
32 bands (down 2 bands from 2025)
1. Foden's (£400)
2. Rothwell Temperance (£200)
3. Rainford (£100)
4. Northop Silver
5. KNDS Fairey
6. Pemberton Old Wigan
Best First Section Band: Tyldesley (£100)
Best Second Section Band: Bollington (£100)
Best Third Section Band: Staybridge Old (£100)
Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£100)
Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£100)
Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£50)
Best Local Band: KNDS Fairey (£200)
Runner-up: Diggle (£150)
Third place: Ashton under Lyne (£100)
Heyrod:
Main Prize: £600
Adjudicator: Matthew Brown
32 bands (down 4 bands from 2025)
1. KNDS Fairey (£600)
2. Pemberton Old Wigan (£280)
3. Silk Brass (£200)
4. Northop Silver
5. Wingates
6. Foden's
Best First Section Band: Wingates (£150)
Best Second Section Band: Middleton (£100)
Best Third Section Band: VBS Poynton (£50)
Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£50)
Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£140)
Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£70)
Third place: HD9 Community Youth (£50)
Best Local Band: Ashton under Lyne (£100)
Deportment Prize: Silk Brass (£50)
Youth Deportment Prize: Macclesfield Youth (£50)
Best Cornet: Silk Brass (£50)
Peoples Choice: Brum Scratchers (£50)
First Band to play: Mossley (£20)
First Youth Band to play: HD9 Community Youth (£20)
Hurst Village:
Main Prize: £600
Adjudicator: Jack Capstaff
30 bands (down 1 band from 2025)
1. Foden's (£600)
2. Northop Silver (£400)
3. Bad Ass Brass (£200)
4. Pemberton Old Wigan
5. KNDS Fairey
6. Wingates
Best First Section Band: Wingates (£150)
Best Second Section Band: Mossley (£150)
Best Third Section Band: Rode Hall Silver (£150)
Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£150)
Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£100)
Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£50)
Best Local Band: Mossley (£75)
First Band to play: Queensbury Music Centre (£25)
Last Band to play: Rivington & Adlington (£25)
Hyde Central:
Main Prize: £400
Adjudicator: Duncan Wilson
22 bands (down 2 bands from 2025)
1. KNDS Fairey (£400)
2. Rothwell Temperance (£200)
3. Foden's (£100)
4. Pemberton Old Wigan
5. Rainford
6. Brass Band of Central England
Best First Section Band: Brass Band of Central England (£60)
Best Second Section Band: Middleton (£60)
Best Third Section Band: Rode Hall Silver (£60)
Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£60)
Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth Band (£75)
Runner-up: Not awarded (£50)
Best Local Band: Mossley (£150)
Runner-up: Ashton under Lyne (£100)
First Band to play: Wingates (£30)
Deportment Prize: Sale Brass (£30)
Youth Deportment Prize: Macclesfield Youth Band (£30)
Stalybridge Celtic FC:
Main Prize: £600
Adjudicator: Alan Widdop
35 bands (down 1 band from 2025)
1. Foden's (£600)
2. Rainford (£400)
3. Northop Silver (£300)
4. KNDS Fairey
5. Bad Ass Brass
6= Rothwell Temperance
6= Silk Brass
Best First Section Band: Silk Brass (£250)
Best Second Section Band: Lostock Hall Memorial (£200)
Best Third Section Band: VBS Poynton (£175)
Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£150)
Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£150)
Best Local Band: Ashton under Lyne (£150)
Runner-up: Glossop Old (£100)
First Band to play: St Jon's (Mossley) (£50)
Best Cornet/Solo: KNDS Fairey (£50)
The New Stalybridge Labour Club:
Main Prize: £500
Adjudicator: Paul Norley
38 bands (up 3 bands from 2025)
1. KNDS Fairey (£500)
2. Foden's (£200)
3. Mossley (£100)
4. Glossop Old
5. Pemberton Old Wigan
6. Enderby
Best First Section Band: Diggle (£60)
Best Second Section Band: Glossop Old (£60)
Best Third Section Band: VBS Poynton (£60)
Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£60)
Best Youth Band: Mossley Hollins High School (£75)
Runner-up: Macclesfield Youth (£50)
Best Local Band: Mossley (£150)
Runner-up: Tintwistle (£100)
Deportment Prize: Bad Ass Brass (£30)
Youth Deportment Prize: HD-9 Community Youth (£30)
First Band to play: Tyldersley (£50)
Top Mossley:
Main Prize: £1,500
Contest Adjudicator: Alan Duguid
45 bands (up 7 bands from 2025)
1. Foden's (£1,500)
2. Black Dyke Band (£600)
3. Elland Silver (£400)
4. Pemberton Old Wigan
5. Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern
6. Chav Brass
Best First Section Band: Elland Silver (£250)
Best Second Section Band: Bollington Brass (£200)
Best Third Section Band: Stalybridge Old (£175)
Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£150)
Best Youth Band: Mossley Hollins Youth (£150)
Runner-up: Macclesfield Youth (£100)
Best Local Band: Dobcross Silver (£200)
Runner-up: Ashton under Lyne (£100)
Deportment Prize: KNDS Fairey (£75)
Youth Deportment Prize: Macclesfield Youth (£50)
First band to play: Warwickshire Brass (£50)