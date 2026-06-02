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Results: 2026 Tameside Whit Friday

Foden's retain their Whit Friday title with a Presidential flourish in Tameside.

Tameside
  Foden's retain their Whit Friday crown

Tuesday, 02 June 2026

        

Full report to follow

Contests:

Area Open Champion:
1. Foden's (£2,000)
2. KNDS Fairey (£1,000)
3. Pemberton Old Wigan (£750)

Youth:
1. Macclesfield Youth Band (£250)
2. Mossley Hollins High School (£100)

Best First Section Band: Wingates (£500)
Best Second Section Band: Middleton (£400)
Best Third Section Band: Stalybridge Old (£350)
Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£300)

Local Area Champion:
1. Mossley (£750)
2. Ashton under Lyne (£600)
3. Tintwistle (£400)


Broadoak:

Main Prize: £500
Adjudicator: Prof Chris Houlding
31 bands (down 1 band from 2025)

1. Wingates (£500)
2. KNDS Fairey (£250)
3. Pemberton Old Wigan (£150)
4. Ashton under Lyne (£120)
5. Foden's
6. Northop Silver

Best First Section Band: Longridge (£100)
Best Second Section Band: Mossley (£90)
Best Third Section Band: Stalybridge Old (£80)
Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£70)
Runner-up: Queensbury Music Centre (£40)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£50)
Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£30)

Best Local Band: Middleton (£70)
Runner-up: Glossop Old (£50)

First Band to play: Foden's (£20)

Carrbrook:

Main Prize: £400
Adjudicator: John Davies
34 bands (up 3 bands from 2025)

1. Foden's (£400)
2. Bad Ass Brass (£250)
3. Rainford
4. Silk Brass
5. Rothwell Temperance
6. Pemberton Old Wigan

Best First Section Band: Silk Brass (£175)
Best Second Section Band: Middleton (£150)
Best Third Section Band: Rode Hall Silver (£125)
Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£100)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth Band (£70)
Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£50)

Best Local Band: Mossley Band (£80)

Deportment Prize: Sale Brass (£50)
Youth Deportment Prize: Macclesfield Youth Band (£50)

First to play: Mossley Hollins High School (£20)
Stewards Prize: HD9 Community Youth Band (£20)

Denton:

Main Prize: £250
Adjudicator: Alan Bourne
31 bands (down 1 band from 2025)

1. Pemberton Old Wigan (£250)
2. Foden's (£150)
3. Northop Silver (£100)
4. Rothwell Temperance
5. KNDS Fairey
6. Wingates

Best First Section Band: Wingates (£100)
Best Second Section Band: Bollington (£80)
Best Third Section Band: Stalybridge Old (£80)
Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£50)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£60)
Runner-up: Not awarded (£25)

Best Local Band: Ashton under Lyne (£80)

Individual Prizes: N/K

Droylsden:

Main Prize: £300
Adjudicator: Ryan Breen
28 bands (same number of bands as 2025)

1. Foden's (£300)
2. Rothwell Temperance (£200)
3. KNDS Fairey
4. Pemberton Old Wigan
5. Wingates
6. Ashton under Lyne

Best First Section Band: Wingates (£200)
Runner-up: Ashton under Lyne (£100)
Best Second Section Band: Mossley (£100)
Runner-up: Rivington & Adlington (£80)
Best Third Section Band: Rode Hall Silver (£100)
Runner-up: Sale Brass (£80)
Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£100)
Runner-up: Queensbury Music Centre (£80)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£100)
Runner-up: Mossley Hollins Youth (£80)

First to play: Foden's (£25)
Last to play: Macclesfield Youth (£25)
Stewards Choice: Mossley Hollins High School (£20)

Dukinfield Tame Valley

Main Prize: £400
Adjudicator: Colum O'Shea
32 bands (down 2 bands from 2025)

1. Foden's (£400)
2. Rothwell Temperance (£200)
3. Rainford (£100)
4. Northop Silver
5. KNDS Fairey
6. Pemberton Old Wigan

Best First Section Band: Tyldesley (£100)
Best Second Section Band: Bollington (£100)
Best Third Section Band: Staybridge Old (£100)
Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£100)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£100)
Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£50)

Best Local Band: KNDS Fairey (£200)
Runner-up: Diggle (£150)
Third place: Ashton under Lyne (£100)

Heyrod:

Main Prize: £600
Adjudicator: Matthew Brown
32 bands (down 4 bands from 2025)

1. KNDS Fairey (£600)
2. Pemberton Old Wigan (£280)
3. Silk Brass (£200)
4. Northop Silver
5. Wingates
6. Foden's

Best First Section Band: Wingates (£150)
Best Second Section Band: Middleton (£100)
Best Third Section Band: VBS Poynton (£50)
Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£50)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£140)
Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£70)
Third place: HD9 Community Youth (£50)

Best Local Band: Ashton under Lyne (£100)

Deportment Prize: Silk Brass (£50)
Youth Deportment Prize: Macclesfield Youth (£50)

Best Cornet: Silk Brass (£50)
Peoples Choice: Brum Scratchers (£50)

First Band to play: Mossley (£20)
First Youth Band to play: HD9 Community Youth (£20)

Hurst Village:

Main Prize: £600
Adjudicator: Jack Capstaff
30 bands (down 1 band from 2025)

1. Foden's (£600)
2. Northop Silver (£400)
3. Bad Ass Brass (£200)
4. Pemberton Old Wigan
5. KNDS Fairey
6. Wingates

Best First Section Band: Wingates (£150)
Best Second Section Band: Mossley (£150)
Best Third Section Band: Rode Hall Silver (£150)
Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£150)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£100)
Runner-up: Mossley Hollins High School (£50)

Best Local Band: Mossley (£75)

First Band to play: Queensbury Music Centre (£25)
Last Band to play: Rivington & Adlington (£25)

Hyde Central:

Main Prize: £400
Adjudicator: Duncan Wilson
22 bands (down 2 bands from 2025)

1. KNDS Fairey (£400)
2. Rothwell Temperance (£200)
3. Foden's (£100)
4. Pemberton Old Wigan
5. Rainford
6. Brass Band of Central England

Best First Section Band: Brass Band of Central England (£60)
Best Second Section Band: Middleton (£60)
Best Third Section Band: Rode Hall Silver (£60)
Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£60)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth Band (£75)
Runner-up: Not awarded (£50)

Best Local Band: Mossley (£150)
Runner-up: Ashton under Lyne (£100)

First Band to play: Wingates (£30)

Deportment Prize: Sale Brass (£30)
Youth Deportment Prize: Macclesfield Youth Band (£30)

Stalybridge Celtic FC:

Main Prize: £600
Adjudicator: Alan Widdop
35 bands (down 1 band from 2025)

1. Foden's (£600)
2. Rainford (£400)
3. Northop Silver (£300)
4. KNDS Fairey
5. Bad Ass Brass
6= Rothwell Temperance
6= Silk Brass

Best First Section Band: Silk Brass (£250)
Best Second Section Band: Lostock Hall Memorial (£200)
Best Third Section Band: VBS Poynton (£175)
Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£150)

Best Youth Band: Macclesfield Youth (£150)

Best Local Band: Ashton under Lyne (£150)
Runner-up: Glossop Old (£100)

First Band to play: St Jon's (Mossley) (£50)
Best Cornet/Solo: KNDS Fairey (£50)

The New Stalybridge Labour Club:

Main Prize: £500
Adjudicator: Paul Norley
38 bands (up 3 bands from 2025)

1. KNDS Fairey (£500)
2. Foden's (£200)
3. Mossley (£100)
4. Glossop Old
5. Pemberton Old Wigan
6. Enderby

Best First Section Band: Diggle (£60)
Best Second Section Band: Glossop Old (£60)
Best Third Section Band: VBS Poynton (£60)
Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£60)

Best Youth Band: Mossley Hollins High School (£75)
Runner-up: Macclesfield Youth (£50)

Best Local Band: Mossley (£150)
Runner-up: Tintwistle (£100)

Deportment Prize: Bad Ass Brass (£30)
Youth Deportment Prize: HD-9 Community Youth (£30)
First Band to play: Tyldersley (£50)

Top Mossley:

Main Prize: £1,500
Contest Adjudicator: Alan Duguid
45 bands (up 7 bands from 2025)

1. Foden's (£1,500)
2. Black Dyke Band (£600)
3. Elland Silver (£400)
4. Pemberton Old Wigan
5. Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern
6. Chav Brass

Best First Section Band: Elland Silver (£250)
Best Second Section Band: Bollington Brass (£200)
Best Third Section Band: Stalybridge Old (£175)
Best Fourth Section Band: Darwen Brass (£150)

Best Youth Band: Mossley Hollins Youth (£150)
Runner-up: Macclesfield Youth (£100)

Best Local Band: Dobcross Silver (£200)
Runner-up: Ashton under Lyne (£100)
Deportment Prize: KNDS Fairey (£75)
Youth Deportment Prize: Macclesfield Youth (£50)

First band to play: Warwickshire Brass (£50)

        

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