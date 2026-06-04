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Brass and steam...

Royal Oakeley Silver will be providing the musical accompaniment to a great weekend of steam in North Wales.

Steam Train
  The weekend promises plenty of brass and steam...

Thursday, 04 June 2026

        

Lovers of brass and steam will have plenty to enjoy at the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway's 'Extreme Steam Extravaganza' Summer Gala weekend later this month (19th-21st June).

Royal Oakeley Silver will provide the musical accompaniment on the Saturday (20th) with an opening performance at Blaenau Ffestiniog Station (11.00am), followed by stop offs at Tan-y-Bwlch Station (around 12.15pm) and a final stop at Porthmadog Harbour Station (around 2.45pm).

Wide selection

In keeping with the weekend's 'Weird and Wonderful' theme, visitors will enjoy a wide selection of music, with the band taking the train between performances.

It has been reported that the Extravaganza promises to be a wonderful celebration of steam, heritage, and the region's communities — including a brass band that can trace its history back to 1864.

RailAdvent Plus Annual members can take advantage of a discount when travelling on the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways as part of the RailAdvent Plus Partner Scheme.

        

TAGS: Royal Oakley

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Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

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