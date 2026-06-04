Royal Oakeley Silver will be providing the musical accompaniment to a great weekend of steam in North Wales.

Lovers of brass and steam will have plenty to enjoy at the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway's 'Extreme Steam Extravaganza' Summer Gala weekend later this month (19th-21st June).

Royal Oakeley Silver will provide the musical accompaniment on the Saturday (20th) with an opening performance at Blaenau Ffestiniog Station (11.00am), followed by stop offs at Tan-y-Bwlch Station (around 12.15pm) and a final stop at Porthmadog Harbour Station (around 2.45pm).

Wide selection

In keeping with the weekend's 'Weird and Wonderful' theme, visitors will enjoy a wide selection of music, with the band taking the train between performances.

It has been reported that the Extravaganza promises to be a wonderful celebration of steam, heritage, and the region's communities — including a brass band that can trace its history back to 1864.

RailAdvent Plus Annual members can take advantage of a discount when travelling on the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways as part of the RailAdvent Plus Partner Scheme.