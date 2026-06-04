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New Euph addition at Cory

Welsh champion adds to its euphonium section with latest signing.

Cory
  Cari joins the band from Tylorstown

Thursday, 04 June 2026

        

Cory Band has announced the signing Cari Jones to the role of second euphonium.

The 23-year-old joins the Welsh champion from Tylorstown where she rose from its junior band ranks to become solo euphonium in 2023.

Cari also performed with the South Wales Youth Band and was a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Wales from 2018 to 2025. A recent first-class honours graduate from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, she is currently undertaking a PGCE in primary teaching.

Looking forward

Speaking about her appointment, Cari said: "I'm really looking forward to the exciting opportunities ahead. I'd like to thank everyone at Tylorstown, as well as my family, for all their support and encouragement throughout my journey so far, and I wish Tylorstown every success in the future."

Welcome

In welcoming his new signing, Cory MD, Philip Harper said: "I'm delighted. Cari is a wonderful young musician with a bright future and will be a tremendous addition to the band. Just as importantly, she brings real team spirit and dedication, and we're all looking forward to supporting her as she begins this exciting new chapter with us.

I'd also like to place on record our sincere thanks to Matt Fletcher, who has covered the position so admirably whilst balancing the demands of a very busy job."

        

TAGS: Cory

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