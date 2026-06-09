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BrookWright Music launches Solo Contest

Leading music publisher launches bespoke solo competition for all brass instruments

BrwookWright
  BrookWright Music has launched its 2026 Solo Contest

Tuesday, 09 June 2026

        

BrookWright Music has launched its International Solo Contest 2026, inviting brass players of all ages and abilities from across the globe to participate.

The online competition offers prize packages with a combined value of over $5,300, alongside professional performance feedback for all finalists.

The contest features two main age tracks: Under 18s and Over 18s and is open to all brass instrumentalists.

Requirements

Entrants will be required to perform a solo work selected from the BrookWright catalogue alongside a brass band, piano or brass ensemble accompaniment, as well as official BrookWright backing tracks.

The adjudication will be focused strictly on the soloist's performance, technique, and musicality and will be undertaken by a quarter of leading solo instrumentalists —
Tom Hutchinson, Brett Baker, Emily Evans and Les Neish.

Finalists

An extensive preliminary round will result in the selection of five finalists in each category. Each will receive professional written feedback from the panel with the winners announced accordingly with comprehensive prize packages designed to aid musical and professional development.

All ten finalists will receive a private online lesson with educators Dr. Jennifer Oliverio (high brass) or David Twentey (low brass).

Sponsors include Steinberg, tonebase, wobplay, Denis Wick Products, Bremner Music, and the Brass Academy.

Prizes

Prizes include perpetual licenses for Dorico Pro notation software, lifetime and annual memberships to the tonebase educational platform, annual subscriptions to the wobplay streaming service, Denis Wick mouthpiece vouchers, BrookWright Music vouchers and Bremner Music sshhmutes.

An additional Public Commendation Prize will be awarded to the finalist who secures the highest number of 'likes' on their official YouTube video entry by the closing date.

How to Enter:

The entry process is conducted online.

Competitors must record an unedited, single-take video performance, upload it to YouTube with the official hashtag #brookwrightsolocontest26, and submit the file and entry details via the official BrookWright contest page.

Each finalist will receive professional written feedback from the panel with the winners announced accordingly with comprehensive prize packages designed to aid musical and professional developmentBrookWright Music

Further information:

Closing date: Monday, 17th August 2026 (5:00 PM US Central Time)
Finalists Announced: Saturday, 22nd August
Public Voting Period: 24th August — 31st August
Winners Announced: Wednesday, 2nd September 2026

For full rules, entry guidelines, and access to the digital sheet music catalogue, visit: www.brookwrightmusic.com/solocontest2026

        

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