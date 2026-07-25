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Besson welcomes Lithuanian euph star to Artist roster

One of Lithuanian banding's rising stars has become a Besson performance artist.

jOVATIA
  Jovita has established a growing reputation for her performances on stage and on social media.

Saturday, 25 July 2026

        

Besson Musical Instruments has welcomed the addition of the talented Lithuanian euphonium player Jovita Kasperaviciute to their roster of performance artists.

The 20-year-old has already packed a great deal into her short brass banding journey — starting at the age of 8 on baritone under teacher Jurgis Dapsauskas.

However, her move to the euphonium has seen her flourish in continuing her studies at the prestigious National M. K. Ciurlionis School of Arts under Danielius Patrikas Kisunas.

Belgian study

Since 2025, Jovita has been studying at the Luca School of Arts in Belgium with Tim De Maeseneer, and has built an impressive CV of achievements as well as a growing social media following with her inventive sense of engagement.

Among her recent solo achievements are podium awards at the European Soloist Competition in Linz this year, as well as winning the Hauts-de-France Brass Band Concours Jeunes Solistes in Lille. In 2025 she won the 'Best Instrumentalist' award in the Development Section of the European Youth Band Championships.

Performance opportunities

Jovita has enjoyed numerous performance opportunities throughout Europe, not only as a soloist but also as an ensemble player — most recently as a member of the World Youth Brass Band at the World Music Contest in Kerkrade, as well as with Brass LT and Brass Band Aukstyn at the European Brass Band Championships.

That has added to appearances with symphony and wind orchestras, including at the National Philharmonic Hall in Vilnius, Kaunas State Philharmonic, and the Conservatoire Ã  Rayonnement RÃ©gional de Paris.

This year she was invited as a guest artist to the Numskull Brass Festival in Caudete, Spain, where she gave solo performances and worked with young euphonium players through masterclasses.

In 2024, Jovita became a junior artist for AR Resonance mouthpieces.

Since 2025, Jovita has been studying at the Luca School of Arts in Belgium with Tim De Maeseneer, and has built an impressive CV of achievements as well as a growing social media following with her inventive sense of engagement4BR

Welcome

In welcoming her to Besson, a spokesperson said: "Jovita has quickly established herself as an outstanding musician of artistry, dedication, and passion for the euphonium. We are proud to have her represent the Besson brand and join our global community of artists.

We are delighted that she performs on a Besson Sovereign BE969T as her instrument of choice, and look forward to working with her as she inspires a new generation of performers, especially with her inventive use of social media.

We are all excited to see her career develop and look forward to watching her achieve even greater success in the years ahead."

        

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