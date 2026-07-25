BrookWright Music: Pageant (Barrie Gott)

A great little concert work aimed at bringing out the variation qualities of a Fourth Section band.

Written by the critically acclaimed Australian composer Barrie Gott, 'Pageant' transforms the simple interval of a fourth into an engaging, multi-faceted set of variations.

Fourth Section

Written specifically with Fourth Section bands in mind, it delivers rich textural contrast, clear educational rewards, and a crowd-pleasing arc that moves from regal tradition to high-energy rock.

It opens with a majestic herald, setting a ceremonial tone before moving through three distinct stylistic worlds: a delicate, nimble variation inspired by the craft of Eric Ball's 'A Little Suite for Band'; a smooth, lyrical ballad featuring the solo cornet and flugel horn, and a high-energy finale grounded in a driving 6/8 rock groove, bringing the work to a dramatic, cinematic finish.

Listen:

To listen to a recording of Toowoomba Municipal Band performing the work:

https://on.soundcloud.com/i9X5JsWQedaAbiWzXf

Duration: approx. 6.45 mins

Difficulty Level: 4th Section +

PDFs and sheet music

PDFs available for instant download: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/pageant-brass-band

Sheet music available:

www.brassband.co.uk

www.durhammusicshop.co.uk

www.satradecentral.org (USA)