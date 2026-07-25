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BrookWright Music: Pageant (Barrie Gott)

A great little concert work aimed at bringing out the variation qualities of a Fourth Section band.

BrookWright Music
  The piece has been written for bands at Fourth Section level and above

Saturday, 25 July 2026

        

Written by the critically acclaimed Australian composer Barrie Gott, 'Pageant' transforms the simple interval of a fourth into an engaging, multi-faceted set of variations.

Fourth Section

Written specifically with Fourth Section bands in mind, it delivers rich textural contrast, clear educational rewards, and a crowd-pleasing arc that moves from regal tradition to high-energy rock.

It opens with a majestic herald, setting a ceremonial tone before moving through three distinct stylistic worlds: a delicate, nimble variation inspired by the craft of Eric Ball's 'A Little Suite for Band'; a smooth, lyrical ballad featuring the solo cornet and flugel horn, and a high-energy finale grounded in a driving 6/8 rock groove, bringing the work to a dramatic, cinematic finish.

Listen:

To listen to a recording of Toowoomba Municipal Band performing the work:
https://on.soundcloud.com/i9X5JsWQedaAbiWzXf

Duration: approx. 6.45 mins
Difficulty Level: 4th Section +

PDFs and sheet music

PDFs available for instant download: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/pageant-brass-band

Sheet music available:
www.brassband.co.uk
www.durhammusicshop.co.uk
www.satradecentral.org (USA)

        

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BrookWright Music: Pageant (Barrie Gott)

July 25 • A great little concert work aimed at bringing out the variation qualities of a Fourth Section band.

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