4BR Carousel: Six great releases from World of Brass

Six great CD releases are a mouse click away from being added to your collection.

All you have to do is click on the inks on the homepage carousel and you can get your hands on six cracking CD releases from World of Brass.

Homepage carousel

You can now make sure you keep your CD collections up to date with the latest releases from World of Brass by using the 4BR homepage Carousel.

Just scroll down the homepage and you are just a single mouse click away from getting your hands on six outstanding releases — from Black Dyke Band, Tredegar and the Bone-afide Trombone ensemble, to soloists Tim De Maesenner and Yasuaki Fukuhara.

Updates:

We will be updating the carousel on a regular basis to make sure you don't miss out on any great bargains and new releases.