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4BR Carousel: Six great releases from World of Brass

Six great CD releases are a mouse click away from being added to your collection.

world fo Brass
  All six CDs can be found on the 4BR homepage carousel

Saturday, 25 July 2026

        

All you have to do is click on the inks on the homepage carousel and you can get your hands on six cracking CD releases from World of Brass.

Homepage carousel

You can now make sure you keep your CD collections up to date with the latest releases from World of Brass by using the 4BR homepage Carousel.

Just scroll down the homepage and you are just a single mouse click away from getting your hands on six outstanding releases — from Black Dyke Band, Tredegar and the Bone-afide Trombone ensemble, to soloists Tim De Maesenner and Yasuaki Fukuhara.

Updates:

We will be updating the carousel on a regular basis to make sure you don't miss out on any great bargains and new releases.

        

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Latest News »

world fo Brass

4BR Carousel: Six great releases from World of Brass

July 25 • Six great CD releases are a mouse click away from being added to your collection.

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July 25 • A great little concert work aimed at bringing out the variation qualities of a Fourth Section band.

What's on »

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Sherborne Town Band - Free Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park

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Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

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Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

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Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

July 25 • are looking for a new MD to lead our friendly and committed band as we continue to build on our proud traditions and look towards an exciting future.If you enjoy helping musicians of all ages and abilities reach their potential,weâ€™d love to hear from you!

Ashington Colliery Band

July 24 • Front Row Cornet & Tenor Trombone. We're a friendly, ambitious Second Section band based in South East Northumberland just north of Blyth. We rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays, 19:30-21:30, and transport can be provided depending on location.

Rushden Town Band

July 23 • Trombone and Bb bass positions available.

Pro Cards »

Martin Heartfield

GGSM, ARCM, PGCE
Conductor, Adjudicator, Educationalist

               

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