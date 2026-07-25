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Van Looy to lead Schoonhoven team progress

Glenn Van Looy will be joined by Erik van de Kolk and Stefan van der Wilt to spearhead Brass Band Schoonhoven's future musical progress.

Schoonhoven
  The trio of conductors will now work with the band.

Saturday, 25 July 2026

        

Fresh from their impressive fifth-place finish at the World Music Contest, former Dutch National Champion, Brass Band Schoonhoven has announced a new conducting team.

Van Looy

A permanent collaboration has now been set up with Glenn Van Looy, after he led the band in Kerkrade. The Belgian euphonium star lives and plays in Switzerland with Valaisia Band but has increased the scope of his international conducting commitments in recent years, and with Schoonhoven in particular.

He will take on the role after the Dutch National Championships in October where the band will once again be led by Paul Holland.

Potential

Speaking to 4BR at the recent WMC Contest he stated that he hoped to further enhance his connection with Schoonhoven, feeling that they had the desire as well as the potential to reinforce their position as one of Europe's premier elite level bands.

In confirming the news, a band spokesperson told 4BR: "Our collaboration has proven to be a perfect fit for us both. Kerkrade further enhanced that potential, and we are delighted to work with Glenn to achieve our joint goals."

Our collaboration has proven to be a perfect fit for us both. Kerkrade further enhanced that potential, and we are delighted to work with Glenn to achieve our joint goalsBrass Band Schoonhoven

Team

It was also confirmed that the band will continue to work with the experienced Erik van de Kolk and welcome rising star Stefan van der Wilt.

Erik van de Kolk has been associated with the band since 2021, leading them to victory at the Dutch Open in 2024. He has also expanded his conducting portfolio in recent years with the likes of Brass Band Gent in Belgium and Filton Concert and Northop in the UK.

He will balance his commitment with that of his professional role as chief conductor of the Marine Band of the Royal Netherlands Navy and his teaching work at the Conservatory of Amsterdam.

The band has also welcomed Stefan van der Wilt. For many years he played euphonium with Brass Band Rijnmond, but more recently he has conducted Alkmaar Brass, gaining second place at this year's Gouden Spiker Festival and leading the Andels Fanfare Corps at the World Music Competition.

Delighted

The band spokesperson added: "We are delighted to be able to continue working with Erik in his essential role and welcome Stefan to our conducting team.

His talent, passion and enthusiasm for the brass band genre make him an ideal addition."

        

TAGS: Brass Band Schoonhoven

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