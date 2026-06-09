Monarch honours MacMillan

Composer Sir James Macmillan becomes a member of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.

Composer Sir James MacMillan has been appointed by the King to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.

Highest honour

It is the highest honour in the gift of the Monarch to be made in Scotland and consists of 16 Knights and Ladies alongside The Queen, Princess Royal, and Dukes of Rothesay and Edinburgh. The King Charles III is the Sovereign of the Order.

James MacMillan has a long-held commitment to the musical life of Scotland with close relationships with numerous major music organisations. He has previously been awarded a Knighthood and in 2026 was presented with The King's Gold Medal for Music.

Euphonium Concerto

He is currently Composer-in-Residence with both the Dresden Philharmonic and HallÃ© Orchestras. His recent work 'Angels Unawares' was premiered in the Sistine Chapel, Rome in March, whilst last year his Euphonium Concerto 'Where the Lugar meets the Glaisnock' was premiered by David Childs.