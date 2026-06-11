Massed ranks at Tredegar ahead of concert trio

Welsh band makes room in schedule for extra music making appearances.

Tredegar Band recently welcomed the members of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Brass Band to their headquarters in preparation for a joint concert next week alongside the RBC Wind Orchestra.

The concert at The Bradshaw Hall at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on Wednesday 17th June (7.00pm) is entitled 'Holst to Hollywood' and will feature music from 'The Planets' to 'Jurassic Park'.

Local brace

The band is also looking forward to making a brace of local appearances with concerts in their home town on Saturday 13th (6.00pm) with an easy listening programme which will include seven soloists as well as the band's own birthday homage to composer Philip Sparke with his 'Partita'.

On 5th June the band will once again be part of the annual Aneurin Bevan Day in the town, where they honour Tredegar's architect of the National Health Service in the afternoon concert in the local Bedwellty Park (3.00pm).

Enjoyable

Speaking about the concerts, Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "These are a trio of really enjoyable concerts for us. As Band in Residence at the Conservatoire, it's always good to work with the students — although we hope to have a bit more room on stage on the night than we did for the rehearsal. We were packed in like sardines with 55 players sat in their seats.

The local concerts are important to us as we are proud ambassadors for the town and always grateful for the support given to us over the past 150 years now. It's our chance to say thank you."

Concerts:

Saturday 13th June (6.00pm start)

St George's Church

Tredegar (NP22 3DU)

Tickets: On door

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Wednesday 17th June (7.00pm

The Bradshaw Hall

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (B4 7XR)