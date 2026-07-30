Prestige demand for new cornet

Besson delight as new BE2029 Prestige cornet makes impact since its launch earlier this year.

Besson's new BE2029 Prestige Cornet is certainly an instrument in demand, after 4BR was informed that each of the latest batch of instruments to leave the factory in Markneukirchen in Germany has already been snapped up by buyers across the world.

Incredible

"The impact the instrument has made has been incredible," said Euan Meikle, Besson's UK & Ireland Sales Manager. "We can only think back to the time when the new Prestige model itself arrived has there been such demand for a new cornet.

The quality of the instrument and the way in which it further develops the traditions of the Besson sound is remarkable. Roger Webster has been working overtime in testing them to ensure that they meet his extensive demands.

If you wish to find out more, get in touch with one of our highly respected dealers and try one for yourself. We are sure you won't be disappointed."

Revised development

4BR was informed that the new revised BE2029 has undergone development with Roger Webster, Tom Smith and Lode Violet to produce a new generation cornet with "a more powerful, focused sound and exceptional projection".

Aesthetic modifications have also been made with the lead pipe taper and first and third slide actions, although it is the increased bell size that is the most noticeable difference.

More information:

Find out more: https://www.besson.com/en/instruments/cornets/prestige-2029/