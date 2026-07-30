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Tredegar set for Three Choirs appearance in 2027

Tredegar Band will add to its artistic CV with an appearance at the Three Choirs Festival in Worcester next year.

Tred Worc
  The Band will perform at the Three Choirs Festival in 2027

Thursday, 30 July 2026

        

Tredegar Band has confirmed that they have been invited to perform at the critically acclaimed Three Choirs Festival in Worcester in July 2027.

The band will perform a concert on Saturday 31st July featuring the music of Vaughan Williams with his 'Songs of Travel' alongside the celebrated baritone singer Roderick Williams, as well as music from Gustav Holst and Gavin Higgins

Invigorating

Their appearance as part of the 299th festival forms part of an artistic programme that Artistic Director Samuel Hudson stated that he hoped will, "attract people from far and wide".

Chief Executive David Francis added that he felt the 2027 event was "invigorating"with works that span "some of the best-loved choral works, many with a long history at the Festival, right through to contemporary works and premieres from some of the UK's most celebrated living composers."

Higgins premiere

That will include a new work from Three Choirs Festival Associate Composer, Gavin Higgins, entitled 'His Salt Skin' which will be performed by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales under guest conductor Duncan Ward alongside mezzo-soprano Marta Fontanals-Simmons, and countertenor Cameron Shahbazi.

Speaking about the appearance, Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "This is wonderful opportunity to reach out artistically once again in what is going to be an exciting year for the band."

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

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Tredegar set for Three Choirs appearance in 2027

July 30 • Tredegar Band will add to its artistic CV with an appearance at the Three Choirs Festival in Worcester next year.

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