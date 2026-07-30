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Stars and delegates align in Swansea on Friday night

There will be plenty of great music to enjoy on Friday night in Swansea at the Gala Concert of the International Brass Band Summer School Course.

ibbss
  The concert takes place at The Great Hall, Swansea Bay Campus on Friday 31st July (7.00pm).

Thursday, 30 July 2026

        

Delegates from around the world have been enjoying the best of the weather and music making in Swansea this week, as part of the annual International Brass Band Summer School course.

Presented by the Geneva Musical Foundation, it has been led by Course Director Col. David Barringer MVO MBE, alongside a musical team that includes Prof Nicholas Childs, Dr Tom Davoren and outstanding individual tutors such as Frank Renton and Tom Davoren.

Gala Concert

It will be rounded off with a special Gala Concert at The Great Hall, Swansea Bay Campus on Friday 31st July (7.00pm).

The concert will be hosted by Frank Renton, and will feature solo performances from Tom Hutchinson, Brett Baker and Daniel Lavacchielli, one of Europe's rising euphonium stars, and the winner of the prestigious International Music Competition of Pesaro and the Lazlo Spezzaferri International Music Prize.

Donation payment

Admission is free, although audience members are invited to make a donation to support the Geneva Music Foundation's work.

Tickets available at: https://www.zeffy.com/en-GB/ticketing/ibbss-2026-gala-concert

        

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