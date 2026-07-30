Young cornet star claims NYBBS solo competition honour

Isla Gillespie impressed the judges at the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland as she clams the Solo Competition award

Talented young cornet player Isla Gillespie from Selkirk Silver Band claimed first prize at the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Solo Competition held as part of its summer course in Strathallan School in Perthshire.

In a high-quality event the runner-up was Freya McLeman on soprano, with third place going to baritone player Emily Kroegler.

All the players greatly impressed adjudicators Alan Fernie and John Boax, with all performances aided by the excellent piano accompaniment of Gina Baker.

Fine playing

There was plenty of fine playing on show from all 21 youngsters of Ross Annan, David Orr, Iris Deane, Isla Gillespie, David Bone, Roxy Clark, Tyler Clark, Freya McLeman, Beth Gourlay, James Grassick, Kristof, Emily Kroegler, Matthew Coates, Angus Crompton, Seren Strong, Ross Gilchrist, Eilidh Boyd, Kirsten MacLean, Heather Shiels, Andrea Crumlish and Noah Parks.

The trio of National Youth ensembles have already enjoyed packed days of musical and social activity, including an exciting quiz night, which also showed off the delegates brilliant general knowledge in the spirit of friendly competition.