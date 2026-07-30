Positive disruption promised for Children's Band finale

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Children's Band is ready to bring positive musical disruption to their audience under the baton of Katrina Marzella-Wheeler.

Katrina Marzella-Wheeler has said that she has enjoyed a "really fantastic" week of rehearsals as the young players of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Children's Band get ready for their end of course concert at Taunton Brewhouse (TA1 1JL) on Friday afternoon (31st July at 2.00pm).

Absolutely fantastic

Interviewed ahead of the event, the MD of the cooperation band said her players "had worked their socks off" in getting to grips with "the challenging styles, advanced playing techniques and all the musicality involved", and that they were sounding "absolutely fantastic".

The concert has the theme of 'Disruption: The Sounds of Change' and explores the themes of creativity, courage and progress. It will feature music from Rimsky-Korsakov to Lucy Pankhurst, Errollyn Wallen to Peter Graham in what promises to be a wide arc of inspiration.

Force for good

Talking about the theme Katrina, said the disruption was a "force for good, for a positive change", showing what the young players "believe in".

She added: "They are fantastic young ambassadors for their areas, for their families, for their own bands and for their schools. They have worked so hard and the music they are presenting is something for everyone. It's a real complete journey."

There are still a limited number of tickets available to hear the band in action under the direction of Katrina Marzella-Wheeler and featuring guest soloist, Angus Ritchie, the outstanding young euphonium player who was the winner of the 2025 NYBBGB Harry Mortimer Solo Award.

Tickets:



https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/childrens-band-summer-concert-2026/