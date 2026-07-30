              

*
banner

News

Positive disruption promised for Children's Band finale

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Children's Band is ready to bring positive musical disruption to their audience under the baton of Katrina Marzella-Wheeler.

Katrina
  The band is being conducted by Katrina Marzella-Wheeler

Thursday, 30 July 2026

        

Katrina Marzella-Wheeler has said that she has enjoyed a "really fantastic" week of rehearsals as the young players of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Children's Band get ready for their end of course concert at Taunton Brewhouse (TA1 1JL) on Friday afternoon (31st July at 2.00pm).

Absolutely fantastic

Interviewed ahead of the event, the MD of the cooperation band said her players "had worked their socks off" in getting to grips with "the challenging styles, advanced playing techniques and all the musicality involved", and that they were sounding "absolutely fantastic".

The concert has the theme of 'Disruption: The Sounds of Change' and explores the themes of creativity, courage and progress. It will feature music from Rimsky-Korsakov to Lucy Pankhurst, Errollyn Wallen to Peter Graham in what promises to be a wide arc of inspiration.

Force for good

Talking about the theme Katrina, said the disruption was a "force for good, for a positive change", showing what the young players "believe in".

She added: "They are fantastic young ambassadors for their areas, for their families, for their own bands and for their schools. They have worked so hard and the music they are presenting is something for everyone. It's a real complete journey."

There are still a limited number of tickets available to hear the band in action under the direction of Katrina Marzella-Wheeler and featuring guest soloist, Angus Ritchie, the outstanding young euphonium player who was the winner of the 2025 NYBBGB Harry Mortimer Solo Award.

Tickets:


https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/childrens-band-summer-concert-2026/

        

TAGS: National Children's Brass Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Katrina

Positive disruption promised for Children's Band finale

July 30 • The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Children's Band is ready to bring positive musical disruption to their audience under the baton of Katrina Marzella-Wheeler.

London Brass

London Brass looks towards 40th anniversary

July 30 • The critically acclaimed brass ensemble will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special concert in London later this year.

Besson

Prestige demand for new cornet

July 30 • Besson delight as new BE2029 Prestige cornet makes impact since its launch earlier this year.

NYBBS

Young cornet star claims NYBBS solo competition honour

July 30 • Isla Gillespie impressed the judges at the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland as she clams the Solo Competition award

What's on »

Sherborne Town Band - Free Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park

Sunday 9 August • Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park BA14 8AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Cross Bones Trombone Quintet

Friday 21 August • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Thursday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

July 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to complete our horn section. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Tintwistle Band

July 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for front row cornet players to help complete the team.. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Chinnor Silver

July 28 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (3rd) at 11am in our bandroom.. If your band is taking a summer break and you fancy keeping your lip in with a friendly,relaxed rehearsal come and join us.All abilities welcome and its all free with tea & cake.

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top