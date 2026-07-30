London Brass looks towards 40th anniversary

The critically acclaimed brass ensemble will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special concert in London later this year.

London Brass, the brass group whose roots of development emerged from the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble following its final performance in 1986, will be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with a special concert in London.

Four decades

It will mark the four decades since its own debut and in becoming one of the world's leading brass ensembles at King's Place on Friday 16th October (7.30pm), featuring music by multi Grammy Award-winning composer Vince Mendoza, alongside works by Dani Howard and the ensemble's own Richard Bissill.

It will also highlight both newly written pieces and fresh takes on familiar sounds to showcase the group's signature brilliance, versatility and flair.



The current line-up includes trumpeters Andrew Crowley, Gareth Small, Philip Cobb and James Davison, alongside a trombone lie-up of Lindsay Shilling, Byron Fulcher, Jon Stokes and Simon Minshall, French Horn player Richard Bissill, and tuba, Oren Marshall and has been described by the New York Times as "the classiest brass act going".

Special

Spokesperson Jonathan Stokes told 4BR: "We are all looking forward to this special anniversary concert, one where we hope to combine original works with imaginative arrangements to offer the audience the chance to hear both exciting new music and well-known classics in a fresh light.

Come and join us for an unmissable celebration of music. The next 40 years starts here."

Time and place:

London Brass

40th Year Celebration Concert

Friday October 16th

Kings Place, London (7.30pm)



https://www.kingsplace.co.uk/whats-on/classical/london-brass/