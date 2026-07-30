              

*
banner

News

London Brass looks towards 40th anniversary

The critically acclaimed brass ensemble will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special concert in London later this year.

London Brass
  The ensemble will celebrate its 40th anniversary

Thursday, 30 July 2026

        

London Brass, the brass group whose roots of development emerged from the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble following its final performance in 1986, will be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with a special concert in London.

Four decades

It will mark the four decades since its own debut and in becoming one of the world's leading brass ensembles at King's Place on Friday 16th October (7.30pm), featuring music by multi Grammy Award-winning composer Vince Mendoza, alongside works by Dani Howard and the ensemble's own Richard Bissill.

It will also highlight both newly written pieces and fresh takes on familiar sounds to showcase the group's signature brilliance, versatility and flair.

The current line-up includes trumpeters Andrew Crowley, Gareth Small, Philip Cobb and James Davison, alongside a trombone lie-up of Lindsay Shilling, Byron Fulcher, Jon Stokes and Simon Minshall, French Horn player Richard Bissill, and tuba, Oren Marshall and has been described by the New York Times as "the classiest brass act going".

Special

Spokesperson Jonathan Stokes told 4BR: "We are all looking forward to this special anniversary concert, one where we hope to combine original works with imaginative arrangements to offer the audience the chance to hear both exciting new music and well-known classics in a fresh light.

Come and join us for an unmissable celebration of music. The next 40 years starts here."

Time and place:

London Brass
40th Year Celebration Concert
Friday October 16th
Kings Place, London (7.30pm)

https://www.kingsplace.co.uk/whats-on/classical/london-brass/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

London Brass

London Brass looks towards 40th anniversary

July 30 • The critically acclaimed brass ensemble will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special concert in London later this year.

Besson

Prestige demand for new cornet

July 30 • Besson delight as new BE2029 Prestige cornet makes impact since its launch earlier this year.

NYBBS

Young cornet star claims NYBBS solo competition honour

July 30 • Isla Gillespie impressed the judges at the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland as she clams the Solo Competition award

Tred Worc

Tredegar set for Three Choirs appearance in 2027

July 30 • Tredegar Band will add to its artistic CV with an appearance at the Three Choirs Festival in Worcester next year.

What's on »

Sherborne Town Band - Free Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park

Sunday 9 August • Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park BA14 8AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Cross Bones Trombone Quintet

Friday 21 August • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Thursday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

July 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to complete our horn section. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Tintwistle Band

July 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for front row cornet players to help complete the team.. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Chinnor Silver

July 28 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (3rd) at 11am in our bandroom.. If your band is taking a summer break and you fancy keeping your lip in with a friendly,relaxed rehearsal come and join us.All abilities welcome and its all free with tea & cake.

Pro Cards »

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top