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Future foundations now in place for Rivington & Adlington

The North West band has taken a huge step forward in securing its base for its musical future.

Rivington and ADLINGTON
  The band hopes the new bandroom will be a base for the next 160 years

Friday, 19 June 2026

        

The Rivington & Adlington Band has secured a foundation base for its future musical prosperity by signing a contract for the construction and future ownership of a brand-new bandroom.

It marks a milestone that has taken eight years of hard work, commitment and dedication to go with the extensive negotiations, planning and legal work to ensure the band's long-term future is protected.

Next phase

The signing now triggers the next phase of the project, with construction of the bandroom set to follow before ownership is formally handed over to the band.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "This is a significant moment in our history. Many people have contributed to reaching this point, and we would like to thank everyone who has supported the project over the years.

There have been challenges, but the priority has always been to secure the best possible future for the band and its members. This is a huge step forward and provides a solid foundation for future generations."

160 years and more

Founded in 1864, Rivington & Adlington Band has been part of the local community for more than 160 years, with the new facility ensuring that the tradition continues.

The spokesperson added: "The band would also like to place on record its thanks to everyone who has contributed to the project over the years, including current and former committee members, trustees, advisers and supporters who have helped bring the vision closer to reality."

        

TAGS: Rivington & Adlington

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