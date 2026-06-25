Bands urged to join Learn to Play initiative

Bands can play their part in the Music for All 'Learn to Play' initiative later this year.

Music for All has announced that registration is now open for their 'Learn to Play '26' initiative.

Learn to Play will take place from Thursday 8th — Sunday 11th October, and aims to bring together music providers from across the UK to offer free taster sessions, workshops, lesson trials, and introductory musical experiences for people of all ages and abilities.

Band involvement

It is hoped that community bands will play their part to promote the opportunities they offer. Partners of the initiative include Making Music, the Music Teachers Association, Black Lives in Music, the Music Industries Association, Music Mark and Take it Away.

Spokesperson Jessica Waterman said: "Events can welcome complete beginners and returning players, whilst giving current band members a chance to try a different instrument. A relaxed "try a brass instrument"event or beginner-friendly rehearsal could build on what your band already does, without creating a large new project for your committee."

To find out more:

https://www.musicforall.org.uk/learn-to-play-providers/

To register:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf7Y8QLbQ7FD513haG-4XpBIqi71d1Jwgwi3TIS-UcNZuUbbg/viewform

Once registered, providers will have the friendly Learn to Play team on hand throughout the planning process, offering guidance, resources, and support from registration right through to event delivery Music for All

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Support

The spokesperson added: "Once registered, providers will have the friendly Learn to Play team on hand throughout the planning process, offering guidance, resources, and support from registration right through to event delivery.

Providers will also be featured on our national activity map and will have the opportunity to request regional PR support later in the campaign to help promote their event locally."