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Gray and Waespi to lead joint masterclass approach in Bern

A four-day conducting and composing masterclass led by Russell Gray and Oliver Waespi will take place in Bern later this year.

Gray and Waespi
  The course will be led by Russell Gray and Oliver Waespi

Thursday, 25 June 2026

        

The HKB University of the Arts Bern is to host a four-day Masterclass in Conducting and Composition for Brass Band.

Led by conductor Russell Gray and composer Oliver Waespi utilising the skills of the Swiss Army Brass Band, it takes place at HKB Bern University of the Arts from Monday 2nd November to Thursday 5th November. The registration deadline for participation is August 15th.

Framework to create

Speaking to 4BR, Corsin Tuor, HKB Head of the Wind Band Conducting said: "The framework aim is to create, rehearse and perform new works for brass band using the Swiss Army Brass Band."

He revealed that the masterclass is aimed at both HKB students and external participants who are actively composing. In addition, elements are open to listeners.

The emphasis is on developing concert works rather than purely entertainment pieces. Instruction will be given in English, German and French depending on each participant.

Write and develop

Corsin added: "The masterclass offers composers the opportunity to write and develop new pieces under the guidance of Oliver Waespi. The works will then be developed over the course with the Swiss Army Brass Band and Russell Gray, performed as part of a closing concert on Thursday, 5th November at the Lotschbergsaal in Spiez."

Details:

The standard brass band instrumentation works to be prepared should be between 5 and 8 minutes in duration and must written from original ideas and not yet performed.

The masterclass offers composers the opportunity to write and develop new pieces under the guidance of Oliver Waespi. The works will then be developed over the course with the Swiss Army Brass Band and Russell GrayCorsin Tuor

Application details:

Interested composers should submit the following documents in electronic form with two to three reference compositions including scores (and ideally recordings)

If available these should be project ideas and sketches for the masterclass alongside current CV and contact details.

Email for applications: oliver.waespi@hkb.bfh.ch

Application deadline: 15th August

Participants: Approximately 6 active participants will be selected.

Participation is free of charge for HKB students. For external participants, the course fee is a flat rate of CHF 300.

All other enquiries should be directed to corsin.tuor@hkb.bfh.ch

        

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