Alan Jenkins funeral details announced

The funeral details for the highly respected musician and journalist Alan Jenkins have been announced.

The funeral details for Alan Jenkins, the hugely respected former orchestral tuba player and journalist have been announced.

He passed away on June 8th, aged 91 after a career that saw him play with both the Halle and London Symphony Orchestras, conduct bands and choirs, teach and become a forthright music critic as Chief Feature Writer with Brass Band World magazine.

The funeral will take place at 11.45am on Wednesday 15th July at Barlborough Parish Church, Church St, Barlborough (S43 4EP)

No black dress code, with family flowers only with donations in lieu to the Salvation Army.