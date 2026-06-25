Invites open for Scottish Festival of Brass

Bands wishing to take part in the Band Supplies Scottish Challenge and the Scottish Open supported by Besson.

The Scottish Brass Band Association is inviting bands to enter the 2026 Scottish Festival of Brass.

Entry forms are available for the two senior own-choice contests which will take place at the Perth Concert Hall on Saturday 21st and Saturday 28th November. Both events will be closed adjudication.

Contests

The Band Supplies Scottish Challenge (21st November) is open to bands in Sections 1-4. It will start at 9.30am with split draws made at 8.30am and 12 noon.

The Scottish Open supported by Besson, is for Championship Section bands. It will commence at 11.15am (10.00am draw) on 28th November.

Information:

Further information and the entry forms for the two contests can be downloaded at

https://www.sbba.org.uk/administration/entry-forms