A4 Brass Quartet ready for busy tour season

The critically acclaimed brass quartet can be enjoyed in concert at various compass points throughout the next few months.

The award-winning A4 Brass Quartet has announced details of their busy 2026/27 concert season.

It will feature appearances from Helensburgh in Scotland, to Freshwater on the Isle of Wight, including Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, and St. Martin-in-the-Fields, London amongst 13 concerts to be given from October onwards.

Classic release

The schedule has also been announced following the critical acclaim received for their third studio album CD release, 'Classic' — described by 4Barsrest as, "defined by its inventive thinking and polished maturity".

Classic is available from the A4 Brass Quartet website, here:

https://www.a4brassquartet.co.uk/shop/albums

To find out more:

https://www.a4brassquartet.co.uk/events

Tour dates:



Tuesday 6th October

Chobham Festival

https://festival.chobham.org/product/the-chobham-concerts-2026-brass/

Friday 16th October

Rossall School, Fleetwood

Friday 30th October

St. Martin-in-the-Fields, London

https://www.stmartin-in-the-fields.org/whats-on/a4-brass-quartet/#

Sunday 1st November

Teesside Music Society

https://www.teessidemusicsociety.org/concerts

Sunday 8th November

Wiltshire Music Centre, Bradford-On-Avon

https://www.wiltshiremusic.org.uk/event/a4-brass-quartet/

Friday 13th November

Manchester Midday Concert Society

Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

https://manchestermiddaymusic.org/whats-on/a4-brass/

Saturday 12th December

West Wight Arts Association

Freshwater, Isle of Wight

https://www.westwightarts.co.uk/programme

Sunday 17th January

Helensburgh Music Society

https://helensburghmusicsociety.org.uk/

Sunday 14th March

Octagon Music Society, Watford

https://octagon-music.weebly.com/

Tuesday 23rd March

Skipton Music

https://skiptonmusic.org.uk/concerts/2026-2027-a4-brass/

Friday 23rd April

Champs Hill, Sussex

https://www.thebct.org.uk/71/Summer-2026-Programme

Monday 26th April

Peak Music Society, Chatsworth Estate, 19:30

https://peakmusicsociety.org.uk/project/monday-26-april-2027-a4-brass-quartet/

Saturday 15th May

Music at Duffield, Derbyshire

https://www.musicatduffield.com//2026/2026A4%20Brass.php