A4 Brass Quartet ready for busy tour season

The award-winning A4 Brass Quartet has announced details of their busy 2026/27 concert season.
It will feature appearances from Helensburgh in Scotland, to Freshwater on the Isle of Wight, including Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, and St. Martin-in-the-Fields, London amongst 13 concerts to be given from October onwards.
Classic release
The schedule has also been announced following the critical acclaim received for their third studio album CD release, 'Classic' — described by 4Barsrest as, "defined by its inventive thinking and polished maturity".
Classic is available from the A4 Brass Quartet website, here:
https://www.a4brassquartet.co.uk/shop/albums
To find out more:
https://www.a4brassquartet.co.uk/events
Tour dates:
Tuesday 6th October
Chobham Festival
https://festival.chobham.org/product/the-chobham-concerts-2026-brass/
Friday 16th October
Rossall School, Fleetwood
Friday 30th October
St. Martin-in-the-Fields, London
https://www.stmartin-in-the-fields.org/whats-on/a4-brass-quartet/#
Sunday 1st November
Teesside Music Society
https://www.teessidemusicsociety.org/concerts
Sunday 8th November
Wiltshire Music Centre, Bradford-On-Avon
https://www.wiltshiremusic.org.uk/event/a4-brass-quartet/
Friday 13th November
Manchester Midday Concert Society
Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
https://manchestermiddaymusic.org/whats-on/a4-brass/
Saturday 12th December
West Wight Arts Association
Freshwater, Isle of Wight
https://www.westwightarts.co.uk/programme
Sunday 17th January
Helensburgh Music Society
https://helensburghmusicsociety.org.uk/
Sunday 14th March
Octagon Music Society, Watford
https://octagon-music.weebly.com/
Tuesday 23rd March
Skipton Music
https://skiptonmusic.org.uk/concerts/2026-2027-a4-brass/
Friday 23rd April
Champs Hill, Sussex
https://www.thebct.org.uk/71/Summer-2026-Programme
Monday 26th April
Peak Music Society, Chatsworth Estate, 19:30
https://peakmusicsociety.org.uk/project/monday-26-april-2027-a4-brass-quartet/
Saturday 15th May
Music at Duffield, Derbyshire
https://www.musicatduffield.com//2026/2026A4%20Brass.php