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Cory set for Tibetan title challenge in Kerkrade

The Welsh champion will head to the World Music Contest armed with a third adventure of Tintin courtesy of the pseudonym inspired Paul Raphael.

Cory
  Cory last won the World title in 2009

Tuesday, 30 June 2026

        

Ahead of their forthcoming World Championship challenge, Cory Band will showcase both the event's test-piece and their own-choice programme before they head to Kerkrade.

The contest itself takes place over Saturday 11th & Sunday 12th July, with the closed adjudication test-piece element on Jan de Haan's 'Mirage' followed by the open adjudication concert programme.

Heroes

That will see the Welsh champion open their 'Heroes' inspired set with the Olympian spirit of 'Summon the Heroes' by John Williams, whilst their featured soloist Sheona White will perform 'Lascia ch'io pianga' from Handel's opera 'Rinaldo'.

The set will conclude with the world premiere of 'Tintin in Tibet', a work written by Philip Harper under his pseudonym composer alter-ego Paul Raphael.

It is the third time he has written a major contest work inspired by HergÃ©'s famous cartoon detective.

Favourite

The 20th volume of Herge's 'Adventures' series was published in 1960. It was regarded by the author as his favourite, as it was inspired by his own personal turmoil that asked questions of his courage, hope and determination.

It follows the young hero as he seeks to find his friend Chang Chong-Chen whom he believes has survived a terrible plane crash in the snowy mountains of Tibet. Unlike other Tintin stories in the series it has no antagonist foe, focusing instead on his unwavering belief and determination to find his close colleague.

The free open rehearsal is on Tuesday 7th July at Y Muni, Pontypridd.

World premiere

Speaking about the forthcoming trip where the band hopes to regain a title they won in 2009, Band Manager Neil Blockley said: "We're very proud to be representing Wales and especially excited to be giving the world premiere of 'Tintin in Tibet'.

It's a wonderful new work and we can't wait to share it with the audience in Kerkrade and across the banding world through the live-stream broadcast."

It's a wonderful new work and we can't wait to share it with the audience in Kerkrade and across the banding world through the live-stream broadcastCory Band

Thanks

He added: "The cost of competing is considerable, and we are extremely grateful to the Gwendoline and Margaret Davies Charity and Little Inspirations Day Nursery for their generous financial support. Their backing has been instrumental in making our participation possible."

Open Rehearsal:


Tuesday 7th July (7.30pm prompt)
Y Muni, Gelliwastad Road, Pontypridd (CF37 2DP)
Admission: Free
Tickets can be reserved via www.coryband.com/events

        

TAGS: Cory

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