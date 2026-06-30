IBBSS Gala Concert to round off Swansea week

There will be a Gala Concert packed with performers and stars to enjoy in Swansea at the end of July to close this year's International Brass Band Summer School course.

Delegates from around the world will soon head to Swansea for the annual International Brass Band Summer School course.

Presented by the Geneva Musical Foundation, it will be a week of musical excellence, fun and plenty of learning and inspiration led by Course Director Col. David Barringer MVO MBE, alongside a musical team that includes Prof Nicholas Childs, Dr Tom Davoren and a plethora of outstanding individual tutors.

Gala Concert

It will be rounded off with a special Gala Concert at The Great Hall, Swansea Bay Campus on Friday 31st July (7.00pm).

The concert will be hosted by Frank Renton, and will feature solo performances from Tom Hutchinson, Brett Baker and Daniel Lavacchielli, one of Europe's rising euphonium stars, and the winner of the prestigious International Music Competition of Pesaro and the Lazlo Spezzaferri International Music Prize.

Memorable week

A spokesperson told 4BR: "This will be a wonderful way to round off a memorable week while supporting the charitable work of the Geneva Music Foundation, which champions access to music education, youth development and sustainable opportunities within the brass band community."

Donation payment

Admission is free, although audience members are invited to make a donation to support the Geneva Music Foundation's work.

Tickets available at: https://www.zeffy.com/en-GB/ticketing/ibbss-2026-gala-concert