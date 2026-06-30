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Kapitol looking for York judges...

Kapitol Promotions and the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators are looking for people to start their judging journey in York in September.

Score
  If you are interested then all you have to do is get in touch

Tuesday, 30 June 2026

        

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators has linked up with Kapitol Promotions to offer people the opportunity to take part in an Adjudicator Experience Day at the Section 1-4 National Finals in York on the weekend of September 19th & 20th.

Find out more

If you are interested in finding out more about adjudication, you can enjoy a day of mentoring and insight from an AoBBA Executive member, meet the official adjudicators and work with a provided score on aspects of preparation, PAC Code, paperwork, how an adjudicator prepares for the contest etc.

Interested?

If you are interested, please contact Martin Heartfield, Vice Chair and Head of Development Programme at AoBBA at: musicbloke@aol.com with a short letter of application by Saturday 18th July.

        

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