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New ownership announced for World of Brass, Wobplay and World of Sound

The trio of leading brass band music brands have been bought as an independent business by Adam Goldsmith and Nicki Tonge.

wobplay
  The trio of major brands have been purchased by Adam Goldsmith and Nicki Tonge

Wednesday, 01 July 2026

        

In what is being described as "an exciting new chapter for the brands", it has been confirmed by SATCoL (Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd) that World of Sound, World of Brass, and the digital streaming platform wobplay have been acquired by current managers, Adam Goldsmith and Nicki Tonge.

4BR was informed that under their ownership, World of Sound will continue to develop its critically acclaimed recording role, with World of Brass remaining as a respected commercial outlet and wobplay enhancing its leading position as a creative multi-media platform.

Independent

In announcing the news, it was stated that the acquisition by the independent business will retain continuity for customers, suppliers, and partners, while creating new opportunities for innovation and growth.

SATCoL will now focus its resources more directly on Salvation Army music and mission, including the launch of its new streaming platform, SAMusicPlay.

It will see SATCoL retain a smaller, specialist in-house audio and video team to continue delivering its high-quality production for Salvation Army projects and company communications.

It is understood that the two businesses will continue to collaborate on projects that require larger teams or specialist expertise, whilst customers and partners will see a seamless transition, with business operations continuing as normal.

Exciting new chapter

A joint statement released this morning (Wednesday 1st July) said: "The transition marks an exciting new chapter for the brands, enabling them to continue to grow under dedicated leadership with deep industry knowledge and passion, while allowing SATCoL to sharpen its strategic focus on supporting The Salvation Army's music and mission."

Speaking about the news, Trevor Caffull, Managing Director of SATCoL, told 4BR: "This is a really positive and forward-looking step for everyone involved. Adam and Nicki have shown exceptional commitment, creativity, and leadership, and we are delighted to see them take World of Sound and World of Brass into this next phase of independent ownership. We are confident the brands will continue to thrive under their guidance.

He added: "At the same time, this transition allows SATCoL to focus more intentionally on The Salvation Army's mission, investing in new ways to share and celebrate Salvation Army music across the world.

We remain committed to excellence in audio and visual production through our in-house team, and we look forward to continuing to work in close partnership with Adam and Nicki on projects where our combined expertise can deliver the greatest impact."

The transition marks an exciting new chapter for the brands, enabling them to continue to grow under dedicated leadership with deep industry knowledge and passionSATCol

Care deeply

In their response Adam Goldsmith and Nicki Tonge told 4BR: "We are incredibly excited to take on ownership of World of Sound and World of Brass, we care deeply about these brands and are proud to have helped to shape them to their current position.

This new opportunity allows us to build on those strong foundations and take them into their next phase."

Opportunities

They added: "We are grateful to SATCoL for their support and for entrusting us with the future of these brands. We are particularly pleased that this transition creates opportunities for continued collaboration, including the ongoing availability of Salvation Army brass music on wobplay and we're really looking forward to working alongside SATCoL on projects that benefit from our shared expertise.

We are especially focused on continuing to develop wobplay as an integral part of the brass community it serves."

        

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