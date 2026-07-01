Venues and dates for 2027 & 2028 Spring Festival announced

Town Hall Birmingham and the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire will host the 2027 and 2028 British Open Spring Festival contests as long term plans are put in place following feedback.

The British Open Championship has announced its scheduled dates and venues for its 2027 and 2028 Spring Festival contests.

It comes in response to the requested feedback received from competitors and stakeholders following the hosting of the 104th event for the first time in Birmingham earlier this year, with the Mortimer family reiterating its commitment to ensuring its financial and musical sustainability.

Improved experience

In a statement issued on the British Open website, they said that they had, "made adjustments to ensure an improved experience for our bands and audiences alike as we continue to build our new home in Birmingham."

This will now see the 2027 Grand Shield contest being be held at Town Hall, Birmingham, on Saturday 8th May.

The Senior Cup and Senior Trophy events will take place at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on Sunday 9th May.

In 2028, the Senior Cup and Senior Trophy events will take place Saturday 20th May at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, with the Grand Shield on Sunday 21st May at Town Hall, Birmingham.

Going forward

4BR was informed that the swap of dates between the contests in 2027 and in 2028 was to accommodate the logistics of securing both venues on the same weekend. It is envisaged that going further forward, the Senior Cup and Senior Trophy contests will be held on a Saturday, with the Grand Shield on a Sunday.

It has also been confirmed that a single ticket purchase will now provide full access to both the Senior Trophy and the Senior Cup, whilst further initiatives and event details will be announced in due course.

Careful review

The Mortimer family stated: "While our initial move to Birmingham presented challenges, the hard part is now behind us. We are settled and ready to focus on bringing that signature festival atmosphere, known so well from our years in Blackpool, to our new home in Birmingham.

We have carefully reviewed all the feedback shared after this year's contests and have taken the positive and constructive comments on board to help shape these improvements.

We thank everyone who responded with their ideas, opinions and viewpoints to support the event. Further updates will be announced as arrangements progress."

The full statement can be found at:

https://thebritishopen.net/update-spring-festival-2027-and-2028-schedule-confirmed/

We have carefully reviewed all the feedback shared after this year's contests and have taken the positive and constructive comments on board to help shape these improvements Mortimer family.

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

2027 British Open Spring Festival:

Grand Shield: Saturday 8th May at the Town Hall, Birmingham.

Senior Trophy & Senior Cup: Sunday 9th May at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Ticket Update: To simplify your experience at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, a single ticket will now provide full access to both the Senior Trophy and the Senior Cup.

2028 British Open Spring Festival:

Grand Shield: Sunday 21st May at the Town Hall, Birmingham.

Senior Trophy & Senior Cup: Saturday 20th May at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.