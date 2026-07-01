              

*
banner

News

Venues and dates for 2027 & 2028 Spring Festival announced

Town Hall Birmingham and the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire will host the 2027 and 2028 British Open Spring Festival contests as long term plans are put in place following feedback.

Spring Festival
  The Spring Festivals of 2027 and 2028 will take place in Town Hall Birmingham and the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Wednesday, 01 July 2026

        

The British Open Championship has announced its scheduled dates and venues for its 2027 and 2028 Spring Festival contests.

It comes in response to the requested feedback received from competitors and stakeholders following the hosting of the 104th event for the first time in Birmingham earlier this year, with the Mortimer family reiterating its commitment to ensuring its financial and musical sustainability.

Improved experience

In a statement issued on the British Open website, they said that they had, "made adjustments to ensure an improved experience for our bands and audiences alike as we continue to build our new home in Birmingham."

This will now see the 2027 Grand Shield contest being be held at Town Hall, Birmingham, on Saturday 8th May.

The Senior Cup and Senior Trophy events will take place at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on Sunday 9th May.

In 2028, the Senior Cup and Senior Trophy events will take place Saturday 20th May at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, with the Grand Shield on Sunday 21st May at Town Hall, Birmingham.

Going forward

4BR was informed that the swap of dates between the contests in 2027 and in 2028 was to accommodate the logistics of securing both venues on the same weekend. It is envisaged that going further forward, the Senior Cup and Senior Trophy contests will be held on a Saturday, with the Grand Shield on a Sunday.

It has also been confirmed that a single ticket purchase will now provide full access to both the Senior Trophy and the Senior Cup, whilst further initiatives and event details will be announced in due course.

Careful review

The Mortimer family stated: "While our initial move to Birmingham presented challenges, the hard part is now behind us. We are settled and ready to focus on bringing that signature festival atmosphere, known so well from our years in Blackpool, to our new home in Birmingham.

We have carefully reviewed all the feedback shared after this year's contests and have taken the positive and constructive comments on board to help shape these improvements.

We thank everyone who responded with their ideas, opinions and viewpoints to support the event. Further updates will be announced as arrangements progress."

The full statement can be found at:
https://thebritishopen.net/update-spring-festival-2027-and-2028-schedule-confirmed/

We have carefully reviewed all the feedback shared after this year's contests and have taken the positive and constructive comments on board to help shape these improvementsMortimer family.

2027 British Open Spring Festival:

Grand Shield: Saturday 8th May at the Town Hall, Birmingham.
Senior Trophy & Senior Cup: Sunday 9th May at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Ticket Update: To simplify your experience at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, a single ticket will now provide full access to both the Senior Trophy and the Senior Cup.

2028 British Open Spring Festival:

Grand Shield: Sunday 21st May at the Town Hall, Birmingham.
Senior Trophy & Senior Cup: Saturday 20th May at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

wobplay

New ownership announced for World of Brass, Wobplay and World of Sound

July 1 • The trio of leading brass band music brands have been bought as an independent business by Adam Goldsmith and Nicki Tonge.

Spring Festival

Venues and dates for 2027 & 2028 Spring Festival announced

July 1 • Town Hall Birmingham and the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire will host the 2027 and 2028 British Open Spring Festival contests as long term plans are put in place following feedback.

Cory

Cory set for Tibetan title challenge in Kerkrade

June 30 • The Welsh champion will head to the World Music Contest armed with a third adventure of Tintin courtesy of the pseudonym inspired Paul Raphael.

Score

Kapitol looking for York judges...

June 30 • Kapitol Promotions and the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators are looking for people to start their judging journey in York in September.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Thursday 2 July • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Squadronaires

Friday 3 July • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Brass - Living Lines

Sunday 5 July • St Saviour's, Pimlico, St.George's Square, Pimlico, London SW1V 3QW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 5 July • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church Street. London SE10 9BJ

Regent Brass - Brass on the Grass

Wednesday 22 July • The College Garden, Westminster Abbey, Deans Yard, London SW1P 3PA

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

July 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

July 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

July 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top