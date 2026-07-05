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Mutum book gains plaudits to boost sales

'The Brass Band Hall of Fame' is proving to be a popular read — with plaudits helping add further information and insight to Tim Mutum's book.

Tim Mutum
  The book has gained widespread acclaim

Sunday, 05 July 2026

        

Band historian Tim Mutum has spoken of his delight that his latest publication, 'The Brass Band Hall of Fame' has gained widespread acclaim following its recent publication.

The book provides a comprehensive guide to around 140 composers, conductors, and personalities who have made their mark in some way on the brass band world — from the most famous to the slightly more obscure, Bernard Adams to Frank Wright.

Pleased

Tim told 4BR that he was particularly pleased that readers have contacted him with additional information on a number of the entries that he was unable to glean despite his own extensive research.

"It's been wonderful to hear that people have found the book interesting and enlightening, but that they have also taken the time to provide my with additional information, add context and spot the mistakes!

It has been a real labour of love for me, so anything that adds to the guide for people to enjoy in the future is invaluable. I've been both delighted and surprised at the interest the book has generated, and I've already been asked about the possibility of Volume 2!"

To purchase:


https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0H4KL8N68/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&dib_tag=se&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.6tAFyrwoc42gIBFU2k500nbdF8CxsZRI6lsIFBcW1ug.UXb0qV2-J3-_yor8gDX1pwyVN2ZY1RoHz7Fgu4jJjm0&qid=1781426754&sr=8-1

        

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