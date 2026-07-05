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Ticket sales boost for National Youth Bands

Tickets for the end of course performances of both the National Children's Band and National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain are bring snapped up quickly.

NYBBGB
  You can catch both ensembles in concert

Sunday, 05 July 2026

        

Supporters of both the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Children's Band and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain are being given a gentle reminder to ensure they book their tickets to see the ensembles in action in a few weeks' time.

Sounds of Change

The Children's Band's 'The Sounds of Change' Summer Course concert takes place on Friday 31st July at Taunton Brewhouse at 2.00pm.

The guest conductor is Katrina Marzella-Wheeler and will featuring award-winning euphonium soloist and NYBBGB alumnus Angus Ritchie.

Tickets (free to under 18s) to hear 60 of the UK's most talented young brass and percussion players aged 8-13 have already been snapped up, with the promise of plenty of musical creativity and excellence on show in an exciting mix of music old and new.

Highlights include Peter Graham's 'The Journal of Phileas Fogg', Lucy Pankhurst's march 'IRL', Liz Lane's 'The Awakening', Tim Minchin's 'Revolting Children' from 'Matilda — The Musical', and Errollyn Wallen's 'Gold Saturday'.

Also featured are 'Amazing Grace' and Evelyn Glennie's 'A Little Prayer' in a new arrangement by Dr Robert Childs.

Tickets for Under 18s are free. To book tickets and find out more, visit www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on or www.tauntonbrewhouse.co.uk.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

The senior National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will take to the stage at The Forum in Bath on Saturday 8th August (5.00pm) for their end of Summer Course concert entitled, 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle'.

The 90 young players will be directed by guest conductor Lieutenant Colonel Lauren Petritz-Watts and will feature internationally acclaimed tuba soloist Ross Knight.

'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' celebrates transformation, reinvention and renewal. Highlights include world premiÃ¨res by Simon Dobson and Martyn Brabbins, Vaughan Williams' 'Concerto for Tuba in F Minor' and Johan de Meij's spectacular 'Extreme Makeover'.

Ticket sales have been extremely encouraging, and we hope to welcome as many people to both events for these exciting performances under inspirational conductorsNYBBGB

Welcome

A spokesperson for the NYBBGB told 4BR: "Ticket sales have been extremely encouraging, and we hope to welcome as many people to both events for these exciting performances under inspirational conductors."

Tickets for Under 18s are free. To book tickets and find out more, visit www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on or www.bathforum.co.uk

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

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