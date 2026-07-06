Death of Gordon Higginbottom

The death has been announced of the celebrated tenor horn soloist, tutor, clinician, conductor and adjudicator, Gordon Higginbottom.

The death has been announced of the former tenor horn soloist, tutor, clinician, conductor and adjudicator, Gordon Higginbottom. He was 86.

Regarded as one of most influential horn players of the post war generation, his talent, insight and professionalism was noted not only as a celebrated performer, but also through his long association with Yamaha-Kemble Music (UK) where he was key to the technical developments and improvements to the modern instrument.

Prominence

Although taught cornet by his father to become a member of Kearsley Silver Prize and then Besses Boys Bands, he first came to prominence aged just 15 when he joined the CWS (Manchester) Band on tenor horn under Alex Mortimer.

He worked in the company postal department, taking time on his lunch shifts to practice, and was soon promoted to solo horn just after his 16th birthday.

However, he later admitted that Mortimer "nearly broke me" on demoting him to second horn following his father's death, yet it reinforced his determination to succeed. On leaving the band to get married to his wife Sylvia, his playing was to flourish with the likes of Besses o'th' Barn and Wingates who he joined in 1964. He was part of the Wingates British Championship winning quartet in 1969.

Reputation sealed

His reputation as one of the leading players of his generation sealed, he went on to play with many 'All-Star' bands, including Harry Mortimer's All Stars, The Virtuosi Band of Great Britain, Concert Brass, Celebrity Brass and The National Band of Great Britain.

Due to relocation with work, he also played for a while with Basingstoke Silver and City of Oxford Band, whilst in later life he and Sylvia lived abroad for over a decade.

JSVB

In 1972 he considered joining Black Dyke Band but was persuaded not to by Jim Shepherd and small group of players in the local Stag pub before a rehearsal. It was a pivotal decision as he became as a founder member of James Shepherd Versatile Brass, playing for them for the next 17 years.

Such was his stature at this time that notable brass band composers wrote works for him, including Alex Owenson, Bram Wiggins, Ray Woodfield, Denis Wilby, Howard Snell, John Golland, Goff Richards, Philip Sparke, Michael Hopkinson, and most significantly personally, Eric Ball, who dedicated his 'September Fantasy'.

He was also invited to record for radio, television, work on film recordings and play in leading orchestras and brass ensembles.

Not luck

Typically though he later said: "I've been very lucky"- although luck had nothing to do with him being invited as a soloist at the National Championship of Great Britain Gala Concert on three occasions (the first in 1978 to premiere the Ball work), the European Championships (twice), with the Brigade of Guards Band at Queen Elizabeth Hall, or countless other concerts around the world.

On each, he delighted audiences both with his serious playing and not too serious persona — notably dressed to play 'Blight of the Fumblebee' on mellophonium, which became an integral part of his stage performances and which saw him enjoy a close professional relationship with the celebrated television personality, Roy Castle.

Dedicated service

In 1988 he was presented with the All England Master 'Dedicated Service Award'. Fellow professionals offered their congratulations, with Rod Franks, principal trumpet of the LSO, praising "his lifetime in music, not just as a player, but as a gentleman, family man and all-round legend!"

Prof Edward Gregson spoke of his "growing importance" as an educationalist and teacher, whilst Frank Renton highlighted his "willingness to help others, especially young musicians at the beginnings of their careers". James Shepherd said that he "made a remarkable contribution to so many facets of tenor horn playing."

Gordon Higginbottom also added his expertise to the alphorn, which he first played on a tour to Switzerland. He later said that although something of a gimmick, traditional Swiss performers would travel over 50 miles just to hear him play. On his retirement from active solo playing, people travelled for much further afield to experience his musicianship one last time.

Although he didn't go on and develop an extensive conducting career Gordon Higginbottom did gain success with the baton — leading Walkden Band to the North West Area title in 1984 and enjoying a long association with Douglas Town Band, leading them to the National Finals in 2002 and 2009.

James Shepherd said that he, "made a remarkable contribution to so many facets of tenor horn playing." 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Commitment

A valued and insightful adjudicator, he judged at nearly 100 events at all levels — from the Action Medical Research Youth Entertainment Championships, which was always a particular favourite, to the Pontins Championships and Grand Shield. He also adjudicated at the SIDDIS Entertainment Contest in Stavanger, the Norwegian, Swedish and North American National Championships.

His commitment to the teaching and promotion of future generations of players was also marked. He was a visiting professor at Leeds College of Music and the London College of Music, an associate tutor at the RNCM in Manchester and the then Salford College of Technology.

He was also a valued tutor on the National Youth Brass Band of Switzerland and Wales and was an external examiner at the Bergen Konservatorium in Norway.

Candidly honest

Sharp witted, a touch Machiavellian, occasionally blunt and demanding, he did not suffer fools gladly but generously recognised in others the traits that made them world class performers — especially the talent and the work ethic to succeed.

His autobiography, 'From Umchucks to Cadenzas', candidly honest and written in a friendly, episodic manner, described the endeavour and determination that underpinned the success and occasional failure of a musician, who through necessity, had to create a professional life for himself and his family.

He leaves a beloved wife Sylvia and wider family. Funeral details etc will be released in due course.