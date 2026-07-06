Result: 2026 Red Admiral March & Hymn Tune Contest

Milnrow adds another march and hymn tune title as they build confidence and bank balances ahead of autumn majors.



Milnrow adds another march and hymn tune title as they build confidence and bank balances ahead of autumn majors.

Further details to follow...

Result:

Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks; Jack Capstaff

March/Hymn = Total

1. Milnrow (Christopher Binns): 97/97 = 194

2. Northop Silver (Ryan Richards): 98/95 = 193

3. Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Thomas Wyss): 95/96 = 191

4. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 94/93 = 187

5. Longridge (Mark Peacock): 92/92 = 184*

6. Wingates (Matthew Ryan): 90/94 = 184

7. Rivington & Adlington (Malcolm Wilson): 89/91 = 180

8. Hawk Green (Neil Hewson): 88/90 = 178

9. Poulton le Fylde (Stephen Craig): 83/89 = 172

10. Clock Face Miners Heritage (Will Haw): 85/85 = 170*

11. Farnworth & Walkden (Alan Widdop): 82/88 = 170

12. Pemberton Old Wigan DW B (Ryan Breen): 80/87 = 167

13. Darwen Brass (David W Ashworth): 78/83 = 161

14. Banks Brass (David Chapman): 76/81 = 157

*March mark takes precedence

Best First Section Band: Blackburn & Darwen

Best Second Section Band: Rivington & Adlington

Best Third Section Band: Clock Face Miners Heritage

Best Fourth Section/Unregistered Band: Farnworth & Walkden

Best March: Northop Silver

Best Hymn Tune: Milnrow

Best Soloist: Stephanie Binns — cornet (Milnrow)

Best Road March: Pemberton Old Wigan DW