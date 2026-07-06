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Result: 2026 Red Admiral March & Hymn Tune Contest

Milnrow adds another march and hymn tune title as they build confidence and bank balances ahead of autumn majors.

Milnrow
  The Milnrow Band carried on its fine march and hymn tune form

Monday, 06 July 2026

        


Milnrow adds another march and hymn tune title as they build confidence and bank balances ahead of autumn majors.

Further details to follow...

Result:

Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks; Jack Capstaff
March/Hymn = Total

1. Milnrow (Christopher Binns): 97/97 = 194
2. Northop Silver (Ryan Richards): 98/95 = 193
3. Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Thomas Wyss): 95/96 = 191
4. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 94/93 = 187
5. Longridge (Mark Peacock): 92/92 = 184*
6. Wingates (Matthew Ryan): 90/94 = 184
7. Rivington & Adlington (Malcolm Wilson): 89/91 = 180
8. Hawk Green (Neil Hewson): 88/90 = 178
9. Poulton le Fylde (Stephen Craig): 83/89 = 172
10. Clock Face Miners Heritage (Will Haw): 85/85 = 170*
11. Farnworth & Walkden (Alan Widdop): 82/88 = 170
12. Pemberton Old Wigan DW B (Ryan Breen): 80/87 = 167
13. Darwen Brass (David W Ashworth): 78/83 = 161
14. Banks Brass (David Chapman): 76/81 = 157

*March mark takes precedence

Best First Section Band: Blackburn & Darwen
Best Second Section Band: Rivington & Adlington
Best Third Section Band: Clock Face Miners Heritage
Best Fourth Section/Unregistered Band: Farnworth & Walkden

Best March: Northop Silver
Best Hymn Tune: Milnrow
Best Soloist: Stephanie Binns — cornet (Milnrow)
Best Road March: Pemberton Old Wigan DW

        

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