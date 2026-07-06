Result: 2026 Red Admiral March & Hymn Tune Contest

Milnrow adds another march and hymn tune title as they build confidence and bank balances ahead of autumn majors.
Further details to follow...
Result:
Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks; Jack Capstaff
March/Hymn = Total
1. Milnrow (Christopher Binns): 97/97 = 194
2. Northop Silver (Ryan Richards): 98/95 = 193
3. Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Thomas Wyss): 95/96 = 191
4. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 94/93 = 187
5. Longridge (Mark Peacock): 92/92 = 184*
6. Wingates (Matthew Ryan): 90/94 = 184
7. Rivington & Adlington (Malcolm Wilson): 89/91 = 180
8. Hawk Green (Neil Hewson): 88/90 = 178
9. Poulton le Fylde (Stephen Craig): 83/89 = 172
10. Clock Face Miners Heritage (Will Haw): 85/85 = 170*
11. Farnworth & Walkden (Alan Widdop): 82/88 = 170
12. Pemberton Old Wigan DW B (Ryan Breen): 80/87 = 167
13. Darwen Brass (David W Ashworth): 78/83 = 161
14. Banks Brass (David Chapman): 76/81 = 157
*March mark takes precedence
Best First Section Band: Blackburn & Darwen
Best Second Section Band: Rivington & Adlington
Best Third Section Band: Clock Face Miners Heritage
Best Fourth Section/Unregistered Band: Farnworth & Walkden
Best March: Northop Silver
Best Hymn Tune: Milnrow
Best Soloist: Stephanie Binns — cornet (Milnrow)
Best Road March: Pemberton Old Wigan DW